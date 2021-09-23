Police resume search for fiance of Gabby Petito

AFTER HOMICIDE REPORT: Officers were to return to an aligator-infested site where the partner of the blogger, whose body was found on Tuesday, was suspected to be

Police and FBI agents planned to resume their search of a swampy Florida wilderness for Gabby Petito’s fiance yesterday, one day after a coroner in Wyoming identified a body found there as the missing 22-year-old travel blogger.

Police have called Brian Laundrie, 23, a “person of interest” in the case, which has captivated Americans since Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Ten days earlier Laundrie had returned home to North Port, Florida, without her from a cross-country road trip.

Laundrie has not been seen since Tuesday last week, when he purportedly left the family home in North Port with plans to hike alone in the nearby Carlton Reserve wilderness area.

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is pictured near the city hall of North Port, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

North Port police said they learned from Laundrie’s family only on Friday that he had been gone for three days.

At nightfall on Tuesday police and FBI agents broke off their efforts to find Laundrie in the vast, alligator-infested reserve, which has about 130km of hiking trails. Other sections are nearly impassable.

A North Port police spokesman said they would return there early yesterday to resume the effort.

In identifying her remains, the Teton County Coroner’s Office ruled Petito’s death a homicide, but did not make the cause of her death public.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Miss Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions,” said Michael Schneider, an FBI special agent in charge of the case.

Petito and Laundrie left her home state of New York in late June or early July, heading west in a van with plans to visit US national parks and document the trip on social media.

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24 as she left a Salt Lake City, Utah, hotel. She posted her final photograph the next day.

Last week, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera video of an Aug. 12 encounter that two of their officers had with Petito and Laundrie during a traffic stop.

Petito sobs in the video as she describes a quarrel with Laundrie and admitted that she slapped him, but added that she meant no harm.

She is seen saying that struggles with mental health problems.

The officers did not detain the couple, but insisted they spend that night separately, Petito in the van and Laundrie at a hotel.

That same day, a caller told emergency dispatchers that he had seen Laundrie slapping and hitting Petito, according to audio of the 911 call released by police.

