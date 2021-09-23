South Sudanese refugees homeless after flooding

AFP, AL-JABALAIN, Sudan





South Sudanese refugee Dawood Kour fled to Sudan to turn the page on a life of displacement, only to be forced onto the streets once more after floodwaters submerged his rickety shelter.

Kour crossed the border in November last year, fleeing years of conflict in his home city of Malakal — itself prone to flooding.

South Sudan became the world’s newest independent nation in 2011, seceding from Sudan, but in late 2013, it plunged into a devastating, five-year civil war that it has yet to fully recover from.

A cow stands in a flooded field in al-Qanaa, Sudan, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

Since fleeing, Kour had lived in the al-Qanaa camp, a growing community of about 35,000 refugees in the al-Jabalain district of White Nile state, but this month, Kour was displaced yet again as floodwaters inundated the camp. He moved to the nearest patch of dry land that he could find — the roadside.

The waters rose so fast that “we had no time to collect our belongings,” Kour said.

“We only carried our children,” Kour said. “We now have no food, medication or anything to fight the swarms of mosquitoes.”

More than 288,000 residents and refugees have been affected in Sudan where heavy rains and flash floods have hit 13 of the 18 states, the UN has said.

Humanitarian needs have swelled and also been exacerbated by the disaster in neighboring South Sudan, where the deluge has affected and displaced about 426,000 people, the UN said.

In Sudan, thousands of refugees were relocated to different camps, while others took shelter in villages that were spared, but many are living on the streets.

“They have become homeless,” Sudanese Commission for Refugees senior official Ibrahim Mohamed said. “We are facing a serious challenge of finding new land to relocate them to.”

Torrential rains pummel Sudan annually between June and October. The downpours often leave the country grappling with severe flooding that wrecks properties, infrastructure and crops.

Last year, Sudan declared a three-month state of emergency, as flooding that the UN has called the country’s worst in a century left about 140 people dead and 900,000 affected.

So far this year, the floods have killed more than 80 people nationwide, and damaged or destroyed about 35,000 homes, the Sudanese authorities said.

In the al-Jabalain district, neither Sudanese villagers nor the refugees were prepared for the inundation.

“Villagers say they have not witnessed such floods in 40 years,” al-Qanaa camp director Anwar Abushura said.

Refugees desperately built a rudimentary dirt barrier to try to protect their shelters, Kour said.

“But the water arrived at such a fast pace, and the flood barrier collapsed within two days,” he said.

Many refugees had to make their way through the stagnant floodwater to salvage building materials and belongings from the collapsed shelters.

“We have no food or even rugs to sleep on,” said refugee David Bedi, 45, whose shelter was engulfed. “We just want to build roofs over our children’s heads.”

Aid workers had said that the risk of an outbreak of diseases is high among the doubly displaced refugees.

About 150 refugees from al-Qanaa and the nearby al-Alagaya camp, including children, were diagnosed with malaria on Monday, data compiled by the refugee commission showed.

Darquos Manuel, 32, said food had spoiled, “mosquitoes are eating the children and the rains continue to pour down even as we live on the streets.”

“There is little chance for survival under these conditions,” he said.

At al-Alagaya camp, where many refugees were relocated, Nagwa James pointed to shelters that had buckled under the relentless torrents of water.

“We fear ... we will get flooded the same way al-Qanaa did,” the South Sudanese refugee said.

Conditions were already poor, “mosquitoes are everywhere and there are a lot of infections,” she added.

Mohamed Ali Abuselib, director of the camp, said that refugees had been moved from low-lying areas, but “we are expecting more floods.”