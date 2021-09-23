S Africa’s Zuma absent from corruption hearing

AFP, JOHANNESBURG





Former South African president Jacob Zuma, recently granted medical parole, on Tuesday failed to appear in court for the resumption of a graft trial, as prosecutors said that ill health did not justify his absence.

Two weeks ago, Zuma, 79, was released on medical parole two months into a 15-month prison sentence for refusing to answer questions in a separate corruption probe into his presidency from 2009 to 2018.

He was due in court on Tuesday for the resumption of the trial involving an arms purchase in 1999, when he was deputy president.

However, the former leader was nowhere to be seen when proceedings began at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, stoking ire among fed-up prosecutors.

“Attendance in court is not optional,” state advocate Wim Trengove said.

Details of Zuma’s medical condition have been kept confidential. He was hospitalized from jail early last month and underwent surgery later that month.

Tuesday’s hearings resumed after a 10-day delay to allow state-appointed doctors to assess evidence of Zuma’s condition alongside his own medical team.

Trengove noted a “difference of opinion” between doctors, with state medics finding Zuma “fit to stand trial.”

He asked Judge Piet Koen to request the confidential documents and assess their findings in order to rule on the next course of action.

“They are going to be handed in and I’m going to lock them away,” Koen told him.