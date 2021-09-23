Quiffs, mohawks and crew cuts were hairstyles Nader Shah was accustomed to styling for image-conscious young men in Afghanistan’s third-biggest city of Herat, but since the Taliban swept to power last month, Afghans have little cash to spare and fear being punished for sporting short or fashionable cuts.
“Before, people came and asked for different hairstyles, but it’s simply not like that anymore,” 24-year-old Shah said at his barber’s shop, with mirrors covering every wall. “Now they are heartbroken.”
During the Taliban’s first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the hardliners banned flamboyant hairstyles and insisted men grew beards.
After they were ousted, being clean-shaven was often considered a sign of modernity, including in the relatively cosmopolitan city of Herat.
“Now people come here and they only ask for simple cuts,” Shah said. “They also don’t shave their beards, so it’s a problem now.”
The barber, who has been in the business for 15 years after starting as a young apprentice, said the downturn has caused his daily earnings to plummet from US$15 to between US$5 and US$7.
In the next neighborhood, Mohammad Yousefi, 32, said he has had to dramatically lower his prices — from US$6 a cut to just US$1 — to keep his shop running.
“Because of the Taliban situation, customers have less income and they pay us less,” he said.
Yousefi said that after the Islamist hardliners took control of the nation, “suddenly people like to make themselves look like the Taliban.”
“It’s not like the Taliban are fashionable, but people don’t shave their beards because the Taliban will stop and ask them about it,” he said. “They say it’s not in Shariah law, and that men should have beards and long hair.”
At 36-year-old Ali Reza’s barber shop, pink spotlights shone down on customers and shelves were crammed with hairspray cans, gels, mousses, cologne and masks.
The barber deftly chopped his scissors over a customer’s beard as waiting clients discussed Afghan politics.
Reza completed the experience with a flourish, drumming his fingers over the customer’s head, massaging his temples and eyebrows, before scrunching the unsuspecting client’s ears for several seconds.
“In the past, young people would come every one or two weeks to cut their hair or beards, and they were happy,” Reza said, adding that many of his clients had fled.
“Those young people who are still here are not interested in cutting their hair or beards anymore because the economy is really poor,” he said.
Since the Taliban takeover, Afghans say job opportunities have dried up.
“Before my income was excellent, and now it’s not,” Reza said.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place