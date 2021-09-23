Manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines are putting profit before lives, Amnesty International said yesterday as it demanded 2 billion doses for poorer nations by the end of the year.
The human rights group said in a new report that US President Joe Biden was expected to outline a pledge at the UN General Assembly to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population by September next year.
“We need leaders like President Biden to put billions of doses on the table and deliver the goods, otherwise this is just another empty gesture and lives will continue to be lost,” Amnesty secretary-general Agnes Callamard said.
The group said that AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer had all refused to share doses or technology to enable more of the world to get COVID-19 jabs.
Most people in the rich world have been inoculated, but parts of Latin America, Africa and Asia have plunged into renewed crises with “tens of thousands of preventable deaths every week,” Amnesty said.
Out of 5.76 billion doses administered worldwide, only 0.3 percent have gone to low-income countries, while more than 79 percent have gone to upper-middle and high-income countries, it said.
In letters sent to Amnesty, all of the companies pledged their support for human rights, but the report said their actions violated that commitment.
AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were selling their doses at cost price, it said.
However, the six companies had fought a bid by India and South Africa to waive vaccine-related intellectual property rights at the WTO, despite receiving hefty government support themselves.
Amnesty launched a new campaign that it said was backed by the WHO and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights “to hold states and big pharma to account.”
With 100 days to go till the end of the year, it said that the WHO’s target of vaccinating 40 percent of the population of low and lower-middle-income countries was at risk.
It demanded that richer countries redistribute “the hundreds of millions of excess doses currently sitting idle” and for vaccine developers to ensure that at least half of doses produced go to poorer countries.
“We’re calling on states and pharmaceutical companies to drastically change course and to do everything needed to deliver 2 billion vaccines to low and lower-middle-income countries starting now,” Callamard said.
“Profits should never come before lives,” she said. “No one should spend another year suffering and living in fear.”
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place