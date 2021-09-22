UK reveals e-mail addresses of 250 Afghan interpreters

AFP, LONDON





The British Ministry of Defence has apologized after it accidentally revealed the e-mail addresses of more than 250 Afghan interpreters seeking to move to the UK.

The error came as the UK acknowledged that it had left behind hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation in the rushed evacuation following the Taliban takeover.

The BBC reported that an e-mail sent by a ministry team promising help with relocation mistakenly copied in the addresses of more than 250 people, so they were visible to all recipients. Many addresses also contained photographs.

The ministry reportedly sent another message 30 minutes later, advising the recipients to change their e-mail addresses.

An interpreter told the broadcaster the mistake “could cost the life of interpreters, especially for those who are still in Afghanistan.”

A ministry spokesperson on Monday said that an investigation had been launched into a “data breach of information from the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy team.”

“We apologize to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again,” the spokesperson said.

The data breach prompted anger from Conservative lawmaker and former British undersecretary of state for defence people and veterans Johnny Mercer, who called it a “criminally negligent performance.”

The Times in August reported that it had found contact details of staff and job applicants left behind at the British embassy compound in Kabul, potentially endangering them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month said that 311 people were left behind who were eligible under the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, such as interpreters.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” Johnson said.

The UK airlifted more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul, both UK nationals and Afghan allies.