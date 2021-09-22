The British Ministry of Defence has apologized after it accidentally revealed the e-mail addresses of more than 250 Afghan interpreters seeking to move to the UK.
The error came as the UK acknowledged that it had left behind hundreds of Afghans eligible for relocation in the rushed evacuation following the Taliban takeover.
The BBC reported that an e-mail sent by a ministry team promising help with relocation mistakenly copied in the addresses of more than 250 people, so they were visible to all recipients. Many addresses also contained photographs.
The ministry reportedly sent another message 30 minutes later, advising the recipients to change their e-mail addresses.
An interpreter told the broadcaster the mistake “could cost the life of interpreters, especially for those who are still in Afghanistan.”
A ministry spokesperson on Monday said that an investigation had been launched into a “data breach of information from the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy team.”
“We apologize to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again,” the spokesperson said.
The data breach prompted anger from Conservative lawmaker and former British undersecretary of state for defence people and veterans Johnny Mercer, who called it a “criminally negligent performance.”
The Times in August reported that it had found contact details of staff and job applicants left behind at the British embassy compound in Kabul, potentially endangering them.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month said that 311 people were left behind who were eligible under the UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, such as interpreters.
“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” Johnson said.
The UK airlifted more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul, both UK nationals and Afghan allies.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Taliban fighters have taken over the glitzy Kabul mansion of one of their fiercest enemies — former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord and now fugitive. In the hands of rank-and-file Taliban fighters, the opulent villa has given the austere Islamists a peek into the lives of Afghanistan’s former rulers, and they say the luxury is the proceeds of years of endemic corruption. Along an endless corridor with a thick apple-green carpet, a young fighter sleeps slumped on a sofa, his Kalashnikov rifle resting against him, as exotic fish glide above him in one of seven giant tanks. The fighter is
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest