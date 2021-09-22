World leaders were back at the UN for the first time in two years yesterday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet.
Other pressing issues are rising US-China tensions, Afghanistan under its new Taliban rulers, and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region.
Last year, no leaders traveled to the UN because the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping the globe, so all their addresses were pre-recorded. This year, the UN General Assembly offered leaders a choice of traveling to New York or remaining online, and more than 100 heads of state and government decided to appear in person.
Photo: Reuters
UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, who was due to open the week-long event, “will pull no punches in expressing his concern about the state of the world, and he will lay out a vision to bridge the numerous divides that stand in the way of progress,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The three most closely watched speakers were expected to be US President Joe Biden, appearing at the UN for the first time since his defeat of former US president Donald Trump in November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who in a surprise move would deliver a video address, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Ahead of the opening of the General Assembly’s annual General Debate, Guterres issued a dire warning that the world could be plunged into a new and probably more dangerous cold war unless the US and China repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.
Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that Washington and Beijing should be cooperating on the climate crisis, and negotiating on trade and technology, but “unfortunately, today we only have confrontation,” including over human rights and geostrategic problems mainly in the South China Sea.
Speaking last week about Biden’s speech, International Crisis Group UN director Richard Gowan said “the really significant question is exactly how he frames relations with China.”
He predicted that Biden “won’t be as forthright in criticism of China as Trump was, especially in 2019 and 2020,” but rather will “try and cast China as a country that is challenging the rules-based world order and a country that should not be trusted with leadership of the international system.”
On the speakers list released earlier this month, China’s speech was supposed to be delivered on Friday by a deputy prime minister, but the UN on Monday confirmed that Xi would give the nation’s video address instead.
His speech and any comments about the rivalry with the US are certain to be closely watched and analyzed.
Other leaders scheduled to speak in person during the meeting, which ends on Monday next week, include King Abdullah II of Jordan, the president of Venezuela, and the prime ministers of Japan, India and the UK, along with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Leaders delivering pre-recorded statements this year include the presidents of Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
French President Emmanuel Macron was supposed to deliver a pre-recorded statement yesterday, but the government said French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian would now deliver the nation’s address by videoconference on the final day.
