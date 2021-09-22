Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has defended Sunday’s election of a powerful committee to appoint senior leaders, after just one non-establishment candidate was elected among the 1,500 positions.
Under an overhauled electoral system, dubbed “patriots rule Hong Kong,” fewer than 5,000 people were eligible to vote, choosing from candidates who had already been vetted for political loyalty and cleared of being a national security threat.
The results saw primarily Beijing loyalists and pro-establishment figures elected to the committee. The group is to choose nearly half the Hong Kong legislature next year, and a new leader for the territory.
Just two candidates described by local media as opposition-leaning, were able to run. Only one, Tik Chi-yuen (狄志遠), was elected.
At her regular press briefing yesterday, Lam rejected criticisms of the lack of opposition figures among the candidates and eligible voters, saying “non-patriots” were not allowed to enter the establishment of Hong Kong as they might undermine it.
“You asked why so few candidates who are not from the pro-establishment camp got elected. How can I answer this question? There was only one objective behind the approved electoral system — to ensure patriots administer Hong Kong,” she said.
“Under the mechanism diverse views are welcome... They must uphold the basic law and swear allegiance to the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region]. I believe these are reasonable requirements,” she said.
The new system was introduced by Beijing, amid a suite of measures designed to crack down on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong following months of massive protests.
Under the electoral changes, the election committee is to appoint 40 of Hong Kong’s 90 legislative seats. Another 30 are to be chosen by special interest groups and just 20 are to be directly elected. Sunday’s 5,000 voters were a fraction of the more than 230,000 Hong Kongers who were eligible to vote for the committee in 2016.
Beijing and Hong Kong authorities said it would ensure “anti-China elements” would be barred from office, but critics say it is bringing Hong Kong’s political system closer to that of the communist-ruled mainland China.
“The improved electoral system will effectively improve people’s standard of living and livelihood and help Hong Kong better integrate into ... our country,” Lam said yesterday.
“This is a form of democratic election because the members are returned by an election. When it comes to elections it’s not one size fits all — one has to take into account the actual situation of the place,” she added.
Lam said that individuals from the non pro-establishment or pro-democracy camps were welcome to run for elections, but whether they were eligible would be decided by the government’s review committee.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Taliban fighters have taken over the glitzy Kabul mansion of one of their fiercest enemies — former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord and now fugitive. In the hands of rank-and-file Taliban fighters, the opulent villa has given the austere Islamists a peek into the lives of Afghanistan’s former rulers, and they say the luxury is the proceeds of years of endemic corruption. Along an endless corridor with a thick apple-green carpet, a young fighter sleeps slumped on a sofa, his Kalashnikov rifle resting against him, as exotic fish glide above him in one of seven giant tanks. The fighter is
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest