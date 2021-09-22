Lam defends dominance of patriots-only candidates

TOWING THE LINE: Allowing non-patriots to enter the establishment would undermine it, Hong Kong’s leader said after the election of a committee to appoint senior leaders

The Guardian, TAIPEI





Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has defended Sunday’s election of a powerful committee to appoint senior leaders, after just one non-establishment candidate was elected among the 1,500 positions.

Under an overhauled electoral system, dubbed “patriots rule Hong Kong,” fewer than 5,000 people were eligible to vote, choosing from candidates who had already been vetted for political loyalty and cleared of being a national security threat.

The results saw primarily Beijing loyalists and pro-establishment figures elected to the committee. The group is to choose nearly half the Hong Kong legislature next year, and a new leader for the territory.

Just two candidates described by local media as opposition-leaning, were able to run. Only one, Tik Chi-yuen (狄志遠), was elected.

At her regular press briefing yesterday, Lam rejected criticisms of the lack of opposition figures among the candidates and eligible voters, saying “non-patriots” were not allowed to enter the establishment of Hong Kong as they might undermine it.

“You asked why so few candidates who are not from the pro-establishment camp got elected. How can I answer this question? There was only one objective behind the approved electoral system — to ensure patriots administer Hong Kong,” she said.

“Under the mechanism diverse views are welcome... They must uphold the basic law and swear allegiance to the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region]. I believe these are reasonable requirements,” she said.

The new system was introduced by Beijing, amid a suite of measures designed to crack down on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong following months of massive protests.

Under the electoral changes, the election committee is to appoint 40 of Hong Kong’s 90 legislative seats. Another 30 are to be chosen by special interest groups and just 20 are to be directly elected. Sunday’s 5,000 voters were a fraction of the more than 230,000 Hong Kongers who were eligible to vote for the committee in 2016.

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities said it would ensure “anti-China elements” would be barred from office, but critics say it is bringing Hong Kong’s political system closer to that of the communist-ruled mainland China.

“The improved electoral system will effectively improve people’s standard of living and livelihood and help Hong Kong better integrate into ... our country,” Lam said yesterday.

“This is a form of democratic election because the members are returned by an election. When it comes to elections it’s not one size fits all — one has to take into account the actual situation of the place,” she added.

Lam said that individuals from the non pro-establishment or pro-democracy camps were welcome to run for elections, but whether they were eligible would be decided by the government’s review committee.