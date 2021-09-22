Sudan media report ‘failed’ coup attempt

A coup attempt in Sudan “failed” early yesterday, state media reported, as the nation grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir.

Top military and government sources said the attempt involved a group of officers who were “immediately suspended” after they “failed” to take over the state media building.

“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state television said, without elaborating.

Protesters gather outside the main entrance to the southern port in Port Sudan on Monday. Photo: AFP

“An attempt to seize power has been thwarted,” said Taher Abuhaja, a senior member of Sudan’s ruling body.

“Everything is under control and the revolution is victorious,” said Mohamed al-Fekki, another senior ruling body member.

Traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly in central Khartoum, Agence France-Presse correspondents reported, including around army headquarters, where protesters staged a mass sit-in that eventually led to al-Bashir’s ouster in a palace coup.

However, security forces did close the main bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city, Omdurman.

Sudan is ruled by a transitional government composed of civilian and military representatives that was installed in the aftermath of al-Bashir’s April 2019 overthrow and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.

The August 2019 power-sharing deal originally provided for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was reset when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups in October last year.

More than two years later, the country remains plagued by chronic economic problems inherited from the al-Bashir regime, as well as deep divisions among the various factions steering the transition. The promised legislative assembly has yet to materialize.

The government, led by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has vowed to fix the nation’s battered economy and forge peace with rebel groups who fought the al-Bashir regime.

His administration has in the past few months undertaken a series of tough economic reforms to qualify for debt relief from the IMF.

The steps, which included slashing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh. Sporadic protests have broken out against the IMF-backed reforms and the rising cost of living, as well as delays to deliver justice to the families of those killed under al-Bashir.

On Monday, demonstrators blocked key roads, as well as the country’s key trade hub, Port Sudan, to protest the peace deal signed with rebel groups last year.