World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Military jet crashes in Texas

A military training jet on Sunday crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes, but not seriously hurting anyone on the ground, authorities said. The pilots managed to eject from the T-45C Goshawk before it crashed shortly before 11am in Lake Worth, just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference. “This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said. One of the pilots was injured after being caught in power lines, police said in a statement, adding that “although badly burnt, the pilot was conscious, alert and breathing.” The second pilot was found in a wooded area a short distance away, they added.

NIGERIA

Shooters kill police inspector

Shooters on Sunday killed a police inspector in southeast Nigeria, police said yesterday, the latest attack in the restive region where dozens of officers have died this year. The shooters ambushed a police patrol in the commercial town of Onitsha in Anambra state and opened fire, state police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement. “The attackers drove in a Sienna vehicle ... and started shooting at the patrol vehicle along Ukegbu junction,” he said. “Unfortunately, during the exchange of gunfire, one police inspector paid the supreme price.” Other officers were wounded in the attack, he said. No group has claimed responsibility for recent attacks.

SOUTH AFRICA

Bees kill African penguins

A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday. “After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins’ eyes,” said David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian with the foundation. “This is a very rare occurrence. We do not expect it to happen often, it’s a fluke. There were also dead bees on the scene.” The protected birds, found on Friday, were from a colony at Simonstown, a small town near Cape Town. The area is a national park and the Cape honey bees are part of the ecosystem. “The penguins... must not die just like that as they are already in danger of extinction. They are a protected species,” Roberts said.

SINGAPORE

Fruit used to make bandages

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University are tackling food waste by turning discarded durian husks into antibacterial gel bandages. The process extracts cellulose powder from the fruit’s husks after they are sliced and freeze-dried, then mixes it with glycerol. This mixture becomes soft hydrogel, which is then cut into bandage strips. “In Singapore, we consume about 12 million durians a year, so besides the flesh, we can’t do much about the husk and the seeds and this cause environmental pollution,” said William Chen (陳威廉), director of the food science and technology program at the school. The fruit’s husks, which make up more than half of the composition of durians, are usually discarded and incinerated, contributing to environmental waste. Chen added that the technology can also turn other food waste, such as soy beans and spent grains, into hydrogel, helping limit the country’s food waste. Compared to conventional bandages, the organo-hydrogel bandages are also able to keep wound areas cooler and moist, which can help accelerate healing.