More than 300 Haitians were on Sunday returned home after the US ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.
US border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the US state of Texas.
The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition US authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.
Photo: AFP
At the Haitian capital’s airport, three flights with 327 returned Haitians landed on Sunday from Texas, a US official with knowledge of the matter said.
Several Haitians said they were never told where they were being taken.
“I left Haiti to go find a better future,” said Stephanie, who declined to provide her surname.
She said she was taken from under the bridge by US agents to a detention facility before being loaded onto the flight.
She dismissed Haiti’s economy as unable to provide opportunities for scores of youth like her.
“If jobs could be created, we would never have exposed ourselves to this misery in other countries,” she said.
In a video message released on Sunday evening, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to assist the expelled Haitians and bemoaned the “disturbing” images from the camp.
“It’s with great sorrow that we watch on social media, through television and listen on the radio to the tribulations of our brothers and sisters at the border of Mexico and the United States,” he said.
He implored Haitians to build a future where they can “live well in our country without having to suffer these forms of shame.”
At the airport, returned migrant Mondesir Sirilien said that he had spent about US$15,000 to leave Haiti, traveling first to Brazil and then by land to eventually cross the shallow Rio Grande at the US southern border.
“I could have invested that money here; I could have built a great business. It’s not like we don’t know how to do things,” he said.
“But we’re not respected, we’re humiliated and now we don’t have anyone to defend us,” he added.
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
Taliban fighters have taken over the glitzy Kabul mansion of one of their fiercest enemies — former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord and now fugitive. In the hands of rank-and-file Taliban fighters, the opulent villa has given the austere Islamists a peek into the lives of Afghanistan’s former rulers, and they say the luxury is the proceeds of years of endemic corruption. Along an endless corridor with a thick apple-green carpet, a young fighter sleeps slumped on a sofa, his Kalashnikov rifle resting against him, as exotic fish glide above him in one of seven giant tanks. The fighter is
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,