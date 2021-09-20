World News Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Former PM considers bid

Former prime minister Najib Razak has not ruled out seeking re-election to parliament within the next two years, he said on Saturday, despite a corruption conviction that would block him from running. Najib’s graft-tainted party, the United Malays National Organisation, clinched the premiership last month. Najib was found guilty of corruption last year and sentenced to 12 years in jail over the misappropriation of money from now-defunct state fund 1MDB. He has appealed the verdict. Najib is still a member of parliament, but the constitution bars him from contesting elections unless he receives a pardon or a reprieve from the country’s monarch. Najib said: “It is subject to interpretation... It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings.” Asked if he would contest the next elections, which are due by 2023, he said: “Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament.” He declined to specify how he could get around the constitutional barriers.

ISRAEL

Spoon escapees nabbed

All six Palestinian fugitives who escaped from a high-security Israeli jail through a tunnel they dug under a sink are back in custody after the Israeli army on Saturday said it had recaptured the final two. The inmates, who were being held for attacks against Israel, became heroes among many Palestinians when reports emerged that they had burrowed out using tools as basic as a spoon. The full weight of Israel’s security arsenal was deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, checkpoints on roads and an army mission to Jenin, where many of the men grew up. The massive hunt lasted nearly two weeks, with four of the six recaptured last week. Yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter that the last two had surrendered “after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence.” The men, 35-year-old Ayham Kamamji and 26-year-old Munadel Infeiat, are both members of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian group. They were arrested in a joint operation with counterterrorism forces in Jenin, in the West Bank, the army said in a short media statement.

GUINEA

Junta rules out exile

The ruling junta in Guinea on Saturday ruled out exile for detained former president Alpha Conde, and said that transition toward civilian rule would be done in accordance with “the will of the people.” The statement from the ruling council came in defiance of international pressure for Conde’s release and a six-month timetable for elections after a coup on Sept. 5 sparked global condemnation. It also followed the visit on Friday of a mission from the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by two heads of state. Mamady Doumbouya, the colonel who led the coup, told the visiting delegation that “it was important for ECOWAS to listen to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea,” junta spokesman Amara Camara told the ruling council’s first news conference on the six-month deadline. Doumbouya stressed the need not to repeat the “mistakes of the past,” recalling that national consultations to outline the transition had begun on Tuesday and that “only the sovereign people of Guinea will decide its destiny,” Camara said. “It is also clear to all parties that the former president will remain in Guinea,” he added.