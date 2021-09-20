MALAYSIA
Former PM considers bid
Former prime minister Najib Razak has not ruled out seeking re-election to parliament within the next two years, he said on Saturday, despite a corruption conviction that would block him from running. Najib’s graft-tainted party, the United Malays National Organisation, clinched the premiership last month. Najib was found guilty of corruption last year and sentenced to 12 years in jail over the misappropriation of money from now-defunct state fund 1MDB. He has appealed the verdict. Najib is still a member of parliament, but the constitution bars him from contesting elections unless he receives a pardon or a reprieve from the country’s monarch. Najib said: “It is subject to interpretation... It depends on interpretation in terms of the law, the constitution and whatever happens in court proceedings.” Asked if he would contest the next elections, which are due by 2023, he said: “Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament.” He declined to specify how he could get around the constitutional barriers.
ISRAEL
Spoon escapees nabbed
All six Palestinian fugitives who escaped from a high-security Israeli jail through a tunnel they dug under a sink are back in custody after the Israeli army on Saturday said it had recaptured the final two. The inmates, who were being held for attacks against Israel, became heroes among many Palestinians when reports emerged that they had burrowed out using tools as basic as a spoon. The full weight of Israel’s security arsenal was deployed to catch them, including aerial drones, checkpoints on roads and an army mission to Jenin, where many of the men grew up. The massive hunt lasted nearly two weeks, with four of the six recaptured last week. Yesterday, the Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter that the last two had surrendered “after being surrounded by security forces that acted precisely based on accurate intelligence.” The men, 35-year-old Ayham Kamamji and 26-year-old Munadel Infeiat, are both members of Islamic Jihad, an armed Palestinian group. They were arrested in a joint operation with counterterrorism forces in Jenin, in the West Bank, the army said in a short media statement.
GUINEA
Junta rules out exile
The ruling junta in Guinea on Saturday ruled out exile for detained former president Alpha Conde, and said that transition toward civilian rule would be done in accordance with “the will of the people.” The statement from the ruling council came in defiance of international pressure for Conde’s release and a six-month timetable for elections after a coup on Sept. 5 sparked global condemnation. It also followed the visit on Friday of a mission from the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by two heads of state. Mamady Doumbouya, the colonel who led the coup, told the visiting delegation that “it was important for ECOWAS to listen to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea,” junta spokesman Amara Camara told the ruling council’s first news conference on the six-month deadline. Doumbouya stressed the need not to repeat the “mistakes of the past,” recalling that national consultations to outline the transition had begun on Tuesday and that “only the sovereign people of Guinea will decide its destiny,” Camara said. “It is also clear to all parties that the former president will remain in Guinea,” he added.
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
Classrooms in the Philippines were silent yesterday as millions of school children hunkered down at home for a second year of remote lessons that experts fear could worsen an educational “crisis.” While nearly every country in the world has partially or fully reopened schools for in-person classes, the Philippines has kept them closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN says. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has so far rejected proposals for a pilot reopening of primary and secondary schools for fear that children could catch COVID-19 and infect elderly relatives. “I want to go to school,” seven-year-old Kylie Larrobis said,
FACING BEIJING: Fumio Kishida said if he became PM, he would not ‘blindly’ keep the defense budget below 1% of GDP and would monitor China’s treatment of Uighurs Japan needs to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defense forces, in the face of assertiveness by giant neighbor China, former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party, and so become the next prime minister, said yesterday. Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are to vote for the party’s president in a Sept. 29 election, but candidates’ popularity with the public counts, as the winner would lead it into general elections this year. “The security environment around Japan is getting tougher,” Kishida told a news conference. “We need
Taliban fighters have taken over the glitzy Kabul mansion of one of their fiercest enemies — former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a warlord and now fugitive. In the hands of rank-and-file Taliban fighters, the opulent villa has given the austere Islamists a peek into the lives of Afghanistan’s former rulers, and they say the luxury is the proceeds of years of endemic corruption. Along an endless corridor with a thick apple-green carpet, a young fighter sleeps slumped on a sofa, his Kalashnikov rifle resting against him, as exotic fish glide above him in one of seven giant tanks. The fighter is