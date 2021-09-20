A few hundred protesters turned up in Washington on Saturday to rally in support of the rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists.
Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill in support of former US president Donald Trump took no chances this time: They used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace.
Organizers of the “Justice for J6” rally — who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses — had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol’s reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up.
Chants of “Let them go” rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called US President Joe Biden’s administration detention of “political prisoners.”
“Their rights are being violated,” said David Thacker, a 63-year-old attendee from Virginia. “Their crimes do not justify the way they are being treated.”
Members of the US Congress were not in the building as the rally unfolded under the watchful eye of police in riot gear with shields, with many lawmakers still on summer recess and not back in Washington until next week.
Look Ahead America, which organized the event and is planning similar rallies across the country in the coming weeks, had appealed for attendees to show respect to law enforcement officers and refrain from bringing Trump banners.
However, some carried signs that read “Free Biden’s political prisoners” or “Justice for Ashli Babbitt,” a woman who was fatally shot by police on Jan. 6 as she tried to breach the US House of Representatives.
US Capitol Police said 400 to 450 people were inside the protest area, excluding law enforcement — but that would include the numerous journalists on site.
Daniel, a 35-year-old who only gave his first name, said he had a few friends who were being detained pending trial.
“I think they should release them,” he said.
Pointing at the Capitol, he added: “That’s our Capitol, for taxpayers, so we’re allowed to go in there when we want.”
Four people were arrested on Saturday near the Capitol, including two for weapons charges.
