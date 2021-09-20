US authorities on Friday moved about 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday.
Such transfers would continue “in order to ensure that irregular migrants are swiftly taken into custody, processed and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy,” the department said in a statement.
While some migrants seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the US for weeks or months, it is only in the past few days that the number converging on Del Rio, Texas, has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for US President Joe Biden’s administration.
The department said that in response to the migrants sheltering in increasingly poor conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge that connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuna in Mexico, it was accelerating flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.
It added that it was working with nations where the migrants began their journeys — for many of the Haitians, countries such as Brazil and Chile — to accept returned migrants.
Officials on both sides of the border said most of the migrants were Haitians.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed solidarity with the mass of migrants at the border in a series of posts on social media late on Saturday, saying “arrangements have already been made” to warmly receive those who return to the Caribbean nation.
“I share their suffering and say to them welcome home,” he wrote.
Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said in a video on Saturday night that there were just more than 14,000 migrants under the bridge.
