Party, observers report Russia voting contraventions

TAMPERING? The Golos election-monitoring movement said it had received reports of vote-buying and envelopes containing ballot tallies seeming to have been resealed

AP, MOSCOW





The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread breaches in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is expected to gain seats.

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the Russian Central Election Commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts,” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.

The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported contraventions, including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations.

A man walks to cast his ballot in the village of Bolshoy Kunaley yesterday, the last day of the three-day-long Russian parliamentary elections. Photo: Reuters

The United Russia party, which is diligently loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin appears certain to retain dominance in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, but some projections suggest it could lose its two-thirds majority, which is enough to change the constitution.

The Communist Party is expected to pick up the biggest share of any seats lost by United Russia.

Although the Communist Party generally supports Kremlin initiatives in the parliament, it gaining seats would be a loss of face for United Russia. The Communist Party is seen as potentially benefiting from the “Smart Voting” program promoted by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which aims to undermine United Russia by advising voters on which candidates are in the strongest position to defeat the dominant party’s candidates.

However, it is unclear how effective the program will be after Apple and Google removed Smart Voting apps from their stores under Kremlin pressure.

Authorities previously blocked access to its Web site. Navalny’s organizations have been declared extremist, blocking anyone associated with them from running for office, thereby eliminating most significant opposition from the election.

Zyuganov said the party has tallied at least 44 incidents of voting contraventions and has applied for permits to hold protests during the week after the voting ends.

The news Web site Znak on Saturday said a resident of the Moscow region was offering 1,000 rubles (US$14) to people who voted for United Russia.

The publication said it called the man, who said the payment would come if the caller provided evidence of their vote through a messaging app.

The Golos movement cited reports from its observers and local news media of an array of apparent contraventions, including ballots being stored overnight in a cabinet with a broken door and of envelopes for storing ballot tallies appearing to have been opened and resealed.

On Friday, unexpectedly long lines formed at some polling places, and independent media suggested it could show that state institutions and companies were forcing employees to vote.

Media in Saint Petersburg reported suspected cases of “carousel voting,” in which voters cast ballots at several different polling stations.

An Associated Press video journalist saw the same voters, believed to be military school students, at two different polling stations; one of them said the group had first gone to the wrong polling station.

A local elections commission member posted video footeage in which a man appeared to have tried to cast several ballots and then was confronted by a poll worker.

The man in the video said he had obtained his ballots at a subway station.