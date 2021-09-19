World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Old message in bottle found

A message in a bottle released 37 years ago by high-school students has been found — about 6,000km away in Hawaii. Members of a natural science club at Choshi High School in Chiba released 750 bottles into the sea between 1984 and 1985 to investigate ocean currents. The bottles have washed up in places as far-flung as the Philippines, Canada and Alaska, but none had been found since the 50th bottle was discovered in 2002 in Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture. The 51st bottle was discovered by a nine-year-old girl on a beach in Hawaii in June, the school announced, with the postcard-sized messages still largely legible. “I was really surprised,” school vice principal Jun Hayashi said on Friday. “I didn’t think any more would be found — I thought they had all sunk... It’s really exciting that the 51st has been found.”

ALGERIA

Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies

Former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed the country, died on Friday aged 84, public television announced. The former strongman had left office in April 2019 under pressure from the military, following weeks of demonstrations over his bid to run for a fifth term in office. After quitting, he had stayed out of the public eye at a residence in western Algiers. Bouteflika became president of Algeria in 1999 as the former French colony emerged from a decade of civil war that killed nearly 200,000 people. Dubbed “Boutef” by Algerians, he initially won respect for helping foster peace, notably with an amnesty law that prompted thousands of Islamist fighters to hand in their weapons.

THE NETHERLANDS

Rhino ‘date’ turns deadly

A female rhinoceros drowned at a zoo in the Netherlands after a first “date” with a new male went tragically wrong, the zoo said on Friday. Elena was “startled” on Thursday by the arrival of a white rhino named Limpopo at the Wildlands zoo in the city of Emmen. After a chase, the exhausted female slipped into a waterhole. “You want to jump over there and lift her head above water but you couldn’t. Rhinos are not only very dangerous, but they also weigh almost 2,000 kilos,” zoo vet Job Stumpel told AD newspaper. “We raced to it with a shovel and chased the male away with it, so we could get to the female, but it was too late.” The zoo said such an introduction “often requires intervention, but never before has one been fatal.”

GEORGIA

Grandmaster sues Netflix

The world’s first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, has filed a US$5 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix over a line in its The Queen’s Gambit series, which her lawyers say is false and sexist. The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a hero in her native South Caucasus Republic of Georgia, was described in the show’s last episode as a female champion who had “never faced men.” The suit filed on Gaprindashvili’s behalf in a US federal court in Los Angeles said the reference to her was “degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions.” The legal papers said that the five-time world champion was “the first woman in history to achieve the status of international chess grandmaster among men.” She had played against at least 59 male chess players by 1968, the year in which the episode was set, the legal papers said. Netflix was cited in US media as saying it would “vigorously defend the case.”