JAPAN
Old message in bottle found
A message in a bottle released 37 years ago by high-school students has been found — about 6,000km away in Hawaii. Members of a natural science club at Choshi High School in Chiba released 750 bottles into the sea between 1984 and 1985 to investigate ocean currents. The bottles have washed up in places as far-flung as the Philippines, Canada and Alaska, but none had been found since the 50th bottle was discovered in 2002 in Japan’s southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture. The 51st bottle was discovered by a nine-year-old girl on a beach in Hawaii in June, the school announced, with the postcard-sized messages still largely legible. “I was really surprised,” school vice principal Jun Hayashi said on Friday. “I didn’t think any more would be found — I thought they had all sunk... It’s really exciting that the 51st has been found.”
ALGERIA
Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies
Former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed the country, died on Friday aged 84, public television announced. The former strongman had left office in April 2019 under pressure from the military, following weeks of demonstrations over his bid to run for a fifth term in office. After quitting, he had stayed out of the public eye at a residence in western Algiers. Bouteflika became president of Algeria in 1999 as the former French colony emerged from a decade of civil war that killed nearly 200,000 people. Dubbed “Boutef” by Algerians, he initially won respect for helping foster peace, notably with an amnesty law that prompted thousands of Islamist fighters to hand in their weapons.
THE NETHERLANDS
Rhino ‘date’ turns deadly
A female rhinoceros drowned at a zoo in the Netherlands after a first “date” with a new male went tragically wrong, the zoo said on Friday. Elena was “startled” on Thursday by the arrival of a white rhino named Limpopo at the Wildlands zoo in the city of Emmen. After a chase, the exhausted female slipped into a waterhole. “You want to jump over there and lift her head above water but you couldn’t. Rhinos are not only very dangerous, but they also weigh almost 2,000 kilos,” zoo vet Job Stumpel told AD newspaper. “We raced to it with a shovel and chased the male away with it, so we could get to the female, but it was too late.” The zoo said such an introduction “often requires intervention, but never before has one been fatal.”
GEORGIA
Grandmaster sues Netflix
The world’s first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, has filed a US$5 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix over a line in its The Queen’s Gambit series, which her lawyers say is false and sexist. The 80-year-old Soviet chess icon, a hero in her native South Caucasus Republic of Georgia, was described in the show’s last episode as a female champion who had “never faced men.” The suit filed on Gaprindashvili’s behalf in a US federal court in Los Angeles said the reference to her was “degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions.” The legal papers said that the five-time world champion was “the first woman in history to achieve the status of international chess grandmaster among men.” She had played against at least 59 male chess players by 1968, the year in which the episode was set, the legal papers said. Netflix was cited in US media as saying it would “vigorously defend the case.”
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak told the public on Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train services, and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone needing to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in China’s Fujian Province, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government said. China declared the virus under control early last year, but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Authorities say that most cases have been traced to travelers arriving from