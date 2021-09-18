A prominent US lawyer who allegedly attempted to stage his own murder was on Thursday charged with insurance fraud and lying to the police in the latest twist in a bizarre crime saga.
Alex Murdaugh, 53, whose wife and son were murdered in June, is accused of paying a man to shoot him so his surviving son could collect on a US$10 million insurance policy.
Murdaugh survived the Sept. 4 shooting on the side of a country road in South Carolina and on Thursday surrendered to face charges of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Photo: AP
Hampton County Judge Tonja Alexander granted Murdaugh’s release on a personal recognizance bond of US$20,000 to allow him to seek treatment at a rehabilitation facility for what his lawyer said was a “tremendous opioid addiction.”
Murdaugh, who appeared in court in handcuffs and wearing an olive-colored jump suit, replied: “Yes ma’am,” when asked by the judge if he understood the conditions of his release.
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, told the court that Murdaugh was “not a danger to his community.”
“The only person he’s a danger to is himself,” Harpootlian said. “This crime involved his attempt to have himself shot so that his son could collect insurance.”
Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, a 22-year-old college student, were shot dead on June 7 at the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton, in southwestern South Carolina.
No arrests have been made in connection with their deaths.
One line of speculation surrounding the murders is related to Paul Murdaugh, who at the time of his death was awaiting trial on charges stemming from a February 2019 boat crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead.
Harpootlian said that Alex Murdaugh had a 20-year opioid addiction and “financial issues,” and the deaths of his wife and son had “put him over the edge.”
Disconsolate, Alex Murdaugh had paid a man to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, could collect on the insurance policy, he said.
Curtis Smith, the hit man hired by Alex Murdaugh, botched the job. He shot him in the head, but the bullet only grazed his skull.
Smith, 61, has been charged with assisted suicide, aggravated assault and battery, and insurance fraud.
Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers said that Smith was a former client of Alex Murdaugh’s who had supplied him with opioids in the past.
Alex Murdaugh’s staged murder attempt came a day after he was forced out of his law firm for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars. Police are investigating him in that case for misappropriating funds.
In another development, police on Wednesday announced that they have opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, 57, a housekeeper at the Alex Murdaugh home.
Her death was initially ruled to be the result of a fall.
The Murdaugh family has deep roots in law enforcement in South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as regional prosecutors.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A city in southern China that is trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak told the public on Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train services, and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone needing to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in China’s Fujian Province, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government said. China declared the virus under control early last year, but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Authorities say that most cases have been traced to travelers arriving from