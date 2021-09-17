World News Quick Take

RUSSIA

Putin enters isolation

President Vladimir Putin is to spend “a few days” in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency quoted him as saying yesterday. Putin was speaking through a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc in Tajikistan. He had planned to attend in person before the news of the virus outbreak in his inner circle this week. It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated. “This is not just one person or two people, there are dozens of people,” he said. “And now I have to remain in self-isolation for a few days.”

CHINA

Astronauts finish mission

Three astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and yesterday started their journey home, after 90 days at the Tiangong station conducting spacewalks and scientific experiments. “The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft has successfully separated from the space station’s core module,” state broadcaster CCTV said. The mission was part of the government’s heavily promoted space program, which has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon. The craft carrying the three “taikonauts” is expected to return to Earth today, state-run China Aerospace news reported.

MEXICO

Drug mansions won in lotto

A house where drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman narrowly avoided arrest was on Wednesday scooped by a mystery winner in a special lottery held by the government. The home in Culiacan in the northwestern state of Sinaloa was among 20 impounded properties raffled off in a National Lottery grand draw. The winning ticket number for the house of the former cartel kingpin serving a life sentence in a US prison was 1,438,619, but the new owner’s identity was kept a secret. Guzman escaped a manhunt in 2014 through an underground drainage system of the house, worth an estimated US$184,000, but was captured six days later. The other prizes included a Mexico City mansion that belonged to former Juarez cartel leader Amado Carrillo Fuentes said to be worth about US$3.8 million. The raffle’s aim was to turn “onerous properties with heavy maintenance costs” into “a tangible benefit for society,” said Ernesto Prieto, head of the body responsible for managing seized properties.

UNITED STATES

Minaj virus claim queried

The White House on Wednesday offered to set up a call for rapper Nicki Minaj about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after she said online that her cousin in Trinidad and Tobago refused to get a vaccine because his friend became impotent after being vaccinated. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” Minaj, who has 22.6 million Twitter followers, wrote on Monday. “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official said. Trinidadian and Tobagonian Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh called Minaj’s statement a waste of time. “One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Ms Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” Deyalsingh said.