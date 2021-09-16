AUSTRALIA
Elderly man surrenders
A 64-year-old man who escaped from a jail in the 1990s has surrendered after almost 30 years on the run, police said yesterday. The man allegedly used a hacksaw and bolt cutters to free himself from a prison north of Sydney in 1992, New South Wales police said. “Between 7pm Friday 31 July and 7am Saturday 1 August 1992, a 35-year-old man escaped from a correctional center on Hoof Street at Grafton,” a statement said. “At the time, efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful.” The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the man had been jailed on two counts of “cultivating a prohibited plant.”
UNITED STATES
Instagram faces scutiny
Facebook is facing renewed fury from Washington after reports suggested that the company knew, but did not disclose, that its Instagram platform could pose risks to teenagers. The report from the Wall Street Journal citing Facebook’s own internal research focused on mental health risks such as anxiety and depression for young people, especially girls, who use Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing app. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said that they have been in contact with a Facebook whistleblower and “will use every resource at our disposal to investigate what Facebook knew and when they knew it.” They said: “It is clear that Facebook is incapable of holding itself accountable. The Wall Street Journal’s reporting reveals Facebook’s leadership to be focused on a growth-at-all-costs mindset that valued profits over the health and lives of children and teens.”
UNITED STATES
NY targets mobsters
Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony “pension” payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime family, including 87-year-old boss Andrew “Mush” Russo, were charged in connection with the scheme, which prosecutors said had all the major trappings of Mafia-type shakedowns. Crime family members pressured the union to steer health plan business to accomplices, sought at least US$10,000 per month in kickbacks and threatened to kill a union official if he did not comply, telling an associate on a recorded telephone call in June: “I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids,” prosecutors said.
UNITED STATES
Colorado pastor dies
Bob Enyart, a Colorado pastor and radio host who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died of the disease. He was 62. Enyart’s death was reported two weeks after his Denver Bible Church said that he and his wife had been taken to hospital. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and cohost of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” Fred Williams wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted.” The Denver Post reported that Enyart refused the shots “because they tested these ... products on the cells of aborted babies.”
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
Hospitals are overwhelmed, ventilators are difficult to find and there is no longer enough space at the main cemetery for COVID-19 victims in Mauritius. Barely three weeks before it fully opens its doors to international travelers at the start of the peak tourist season, the island nation is struggling with an alarming explosion in COVID-19 infections and deaths. In just two months, cases have jumped more than fivefold to more than 12,600 as of Friday, by far the largest increase across Africa during this period, data compiled by Agence France-Presse showed. Since the pandemic started, Mauritius has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19 per
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against