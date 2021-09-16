World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Elderly man surrenders

A 64-year-old man who escaped from a jail in the 1990s has surrendered after almost 30 years on the run, police said yesterday. The man allegedly used a hacksaw and bolt cutters to free himself from a prison north of Sydney in 1992, New South Wales police said. “Between 7pm Friday 31 July and 7am Saturday 1 August 1992, a 35-year-old man escaped from a correctional center on Hoof Street at Grafton,” a statement said. “At the time, efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful.” The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the man had been jailed on two counts of “cultivating a prohibited plant.”

UNITED STATES

Instagram faces scutiny

Facebook is facing renewed fury from Washington after reports suggested that the company knew, but did not disclose, that its Instagram platform could pose risks to teenagers. The report from the Wall Street Journal citing Facebook’s own internal research focused on mental health risks such as anxiety and depression for young people, especially girls, who use Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing app. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said that they have been in contact with a Facebook whistleblower and “will use every resource at our disposal to investigate what Facebook knew and when they knew it.” They said: “It is clear that Facebook is incapable of holding itself accountable. The Wall Street Journal’s reporting reveals Facebook’s leadership to be focused on a growth-at-all-costs mindset that valued profits over the health and lives of children and teens.”

UNITED STATES

NY targets mobsters

Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony “pension” payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime family, including 87-year-old boss Andrew “Mush” Russo, were charged in connection with the scheme, which prosecutors said had all the major trappings of Mafia-type shakedowns. Crime family members pressured the union to steer health plan business to accomplices, sought at least US$10,000 per month in kickbacks and threatened to kill a union official if he did not comply, telling an associate on a recorded telephone call in June: “I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids,” prosecutors said.

UNITED STATES

Colorado pastor dies

Bob Enyart, a Colorado pastor and radio host who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died of the disease. He was 62. Enyart’s death was reported two weeks after his Denver Bible Church said that he and his wife had been taken to hospital. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and cohost of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” Fred Williams wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known. All the while being exceedingly kind and humble, and always, always willing to listen and discuss anything you wanted.” The Denver Post reported that Enyart refused the shots “because they tested these ... products on the cells of aborted babies.”