Japan needs to let its coast guard work smoothly with self-defense forces, in the face of assertiveness by giant neighbor China, former Japanese minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party, and so become the next prime minister, said yesterday.
Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are to vote for the party’s president in a Sept. 29 election, but candidates’ popularity with the public counts, as the winner would lead it into general elections this year.
“The security environment around Japan is getting tougher,” Kishida told a news conference. “We need to strive to ensure maritime safety through such measures as bolstering coast guard capability and allowing them to work with the Self-Defence Forces.”
Photo: Reuters
Acquiring the capability to strike enemy targets was one option, Kishida said, adding that he would not blindly adhere to holding defense spending below 1 percent of Japan’s GDP if necessary to protect citizens.
In a surprise announcement this month, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that he would step down, ending a one-year term in which his support crumbled as COVID-19 infections surged.
The LDP’s dominant position in the lower house of parliament ensures the post of prime minister for its leader.
Kishida stressed the importance of protecting human rights, democracy and freedom, saying that, if elected, he would appoint a prime ministerial aide to monitor China’s treatment of its Uighur ethnic minority.
“Through cooperation with countries with which Japan shares universal values, I would raise high the torch of freedom and democracy,” he said.
In weekend opinion polls on the choice of successor to Suga as head of the party, Japanese Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono, who is in charge of overseeing the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program, emerged as the favored candidate.
He was chosen by 33 percent of respondents in a weekend survey by the Asahi daily, followed by 16 percent for former Japanese minister of defense Shigeru Ishiba and 14 percent for Kishida.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents said that the next LDP leader should not take over the policies of Suga and Shinzo Abe, who preceded Suga.
A similar poll by the Nikkei business daily also put Kono ahead, backed by 27 percent of respondents, with 17 percent for Ishiba and 14 percent for Kishida.
Kono and Kishida have declared their candidacy for the top party post, while Ishiba has not revealed his intentions.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against