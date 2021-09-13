PHILIPPINES
Defense projects to resume
Manila and the US will resume defense projects after the Southeast Asian nation agreed to keep a military pact that President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to scrap, allowing the two sides to boost a long-standing alliance in the region. Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington on Friday where the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance relations after Duterte in July agreed to keep the Visiting Forces Agreement, a statement said on Saturday. The cooperation agreement, signed in 2014, allows for a greater US presence at Philippine military bases and the construction of new facilities there.
PAKISTAN
Mudslides kill at least 17
Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in the northwest early yesterday, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said. Police Officer Mohammad Nawaz Said that 11 bodies were recovered from the debris of mud-and-brick houses in the Tor Ghar district, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children. Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in a remote village in the district, while other houses were less affected. Authorities in the city of Abbottabad said a mudslide in the suburbs also killed a couple and their child, and injured three others.
UNITED STATES
Transgender bishop installed
The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Reverend Megan Rohrer is to lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to be up to the same messy, loving things I was up to before,” Rohrer told worshipers. “But mostly, if you’ll let me, and I think you will, my hope is to love you and beyond that, to love what you love.” Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod.
TUNISIA
President hints at change
President Kais Saied has announced plans to amend the constitution and form a new government months after he dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup. Speaking to two TV stations after an evening stroll through the heart of the capital on Saturday, Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity.” However, he declined to give a specific timeline. Saied also said it was necessary to change the constitution. “The Tunisian people rejected the constitution,” he said, while adding that the charter is “not eternal.” “We can introduce amendments to the text,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Gorillas contract COVID-19
Atlanta’s zoo has said at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity. Zoo Atlanta said on Friday that employees noticed that the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. The zoo said it is treating the gorillas at risk of developing complications from SARS-CoV-2 with monoclonal antibodies. The zoo is also testing all 20 of its gorillas, who live in four troops. Zoo officials said they believe an asymptomatic employee who cares for the gorillas passed on the virus.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure