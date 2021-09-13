World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Defense projects to resume

Manila and the US will resume defense projects after the Southeast Asian nation agreed to keep a military pact that President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to scrap, allowing the two sides to boost a long-standing alliance in the region. Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington on Friday where the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance relations after Duterte in July agreed to keep the Visiting Forces Agreement, a statement said on Saturday. The cooperation agreement, signed in 2014, allows for a greater US presence at Philippine military bases and the construction of new facilities there.

PAKISTAN

Mudslides kill at least 17

Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in the northwest early yesterday, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said. Police Officer Mohammad Nawaz Said that 11 bodies were recovered from the debris of mud-and-brick houses in the Tor Ghar district, and rescuers were searching for the remaining victims, which included women and children. Nawaz said three adjacent homes were completely swept away in a remote village in the district, while other houses were less affected. Authorities in the city of Abbottabad said a mudslide in the suburbs also killed a couple and their child, and injured three others.

UNITED STATES

Transgender bishop installed

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Reverend Megan Rohrer is to lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to be up to the same messy, loving things I was up to before,” Rohrer told worshipers. “But mostly, if you’ll let me, and I think you will, my hope is to love you and beyond that, to love what you love.” Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod.

TUNISIA

President hints at change

President Kais Saied has announced plans to amend the constitution and form a new government months after he dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup. Speaking to two TV stations after an evening stroll through the heart of the capital on Saturday, Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity.” However, he declined to give a specific timeline. Saied also said it was necessary to change the constitution. “The Tunisian people rejected the constitution,” he said, while adding that the charter is “not eternal.” “We can introduce amendments to the text,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Gorillas contract COVID-19

Atlanta’s zoo has said at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity. Zoo Atlanta said on Friday that employees noticed that the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses and showed changes in appetite. The zoo said it is treating the gorillas at risk of developing complications from SARS-CoV-2 with monoclonal antibodies. The zoo is also testing all 20 of its gorillas, who live in four troops. Zoo officials said they believe an asymptomatic employee who cares for the gorillas passed on the virus.