Russia used new combat robots and tactical vehicles on the second day of the active main phase of large military drills with its ex-Soviet ally Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
The “Zapad-2021” war games, which are to run until Thursday on Russia and Belarus’s western flanks, including sites close to the EU’s borders, have alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.
Troops used Platform-M combat robots, which are controlled remotely and armed with grenade launchers and a machine gun, the ministry said in a statement.
Russian news agencies said it was the first time such hardware had been used.
New Sarmat-2 tactical vehicles have also been used, Russian media said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that the drills are directed against any foreign power and said they are sensible given increased NATO activity near Russia’s borders and those of its allies.
Neighbors such as Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania say such big exercises so close to the frontier risk being provocative.
“We need to realize that this [a Russian military attack on Estonia] may indeed happen in the coming years,” Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem said in an interview on Friday evening.
“Russia’s goal likely isn’t to occupy us — it does not want to gain control through occupation, but it enjoys instability and influence via instability,” the BNS news wire quoted him as saying.
The maneuvers are held every four years, but this year’s drill has been seen as a particular signal of Russia’s support for Belarus and its President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been ostracized by the West for cracking down on dissent.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure