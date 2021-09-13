Moscow rolls out robots at exercise

Reuters, MOSCOW





Russia used new combat robots and tactical vehicles on the second day of the active main phase of large military drills with its ex-Soviet ally Belarus, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The “Zapad-2021” war games, which are to run until Thursday on Russia and Belarus’s western flanks, including sites close to the EU’s borders, have alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.

Troops used Platform-M combat robots, which are controlled remotely and armed with grenade launchers and a machine gun, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian news agencies said it was the first time such hardware had been used.

New Sarmat-2 tactical vehicles have also been used, Russian media said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that the drills are directed against any foreign power and said they are sensible given increased NATO activity near Russia’s borders and those of its allies.

Neighbors such as Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania say such big exercises so close to the frontier risk being provocative.

“We need to realize that this [a Russian military attack on Estonia] may indeed happen in the coming years,” Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem said in an interview on Friday evening.

“Russia’s goal likely isn’t to occupy us — it does not want to gain control through occupation, but it enjoys instability and influence via instability,” the BNS news wire quoted him as saying.

The maneuvers are held every four years, but this year’s drill has been seen as a particular signal of Russia’s support for Belarus and its President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been ostracized by the West for cracking down on dissent.