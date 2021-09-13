Argentine polls a test for government

MIDTERM PRIMARIES: A result in favor of the opposition could boost the nation’s markets, as it could temper more radical members of the center-left government

Reuters, BUENOS AIRES





Argentines headed to the polls yesterday for midterm primaries in a litmus test for the center-left Peronist government of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises and rising poverty.

Voting stations across the South American nation opened at 8am and were to close about 10 hours later, with exit polls before official result expected to come at about 11pm. Pollsters expected the ruling party to suffer some losses.

With most candidates already set, the vote was in effect a huge straw poll ahead of the Nov. 14 midterm ballot, where 127 seats in the lower Argentine Chamber of Deputies are up for grabs out of a total of 257, as well as 24 seats out of 72 in the Argentine Senate.

Pre-election polls have shown the ruling party falling back, which could threaten its majority in the Senate as well as its hold over the largest bloc in the lower house, where it has a slim lead of some five seats over the main opposition party.

While many voters feel let down by both main parties, a lengthy recession, rampant inflation and poverty levels rising to 42 percent have hit the government hard, despite recent signs of an economic recovery and falling COVID-19 cases.

“I am going to vote for the opposition, even though I’m not totally convinced,” said Jorge Prinz, a 54-year-old architect in Buenos Aires. “I believe that what Peronism offers has led us since the 1970s to this stage where we’re going backward economically and culturally.”

Fernandez would point to a vaccine rollout that has reached more than 46 million jabs for a population of a similar size, falling daily COVID-19 cases and the emergence from recession earlier this year after a sharp plunge last year.

“The president needs to put on a good show,” Shila Vilker, director of pollster Trespuntozero told reporters, adding that the main conservative opposition party Together for Change was knocking at the door. “The balance of power could be redefined.”

The country’s skittish markets, which collapsed after a presidential primary in 2019 showed Fernandez winning that year’s election by a landslide, could rise if yesterday’s vote goes against the ruling party.

The logic is that a stronger opposition would temper more militant wings of the Peronists, who have at times clashed with investors, the powerful farm sector and the IMF, with whom the government is brokering a new deal.

Griselda Picone, a 60-year-old housewife in the capital, told reporters that she would vote for the ruling party despite some concerns.

“While there are many things to improve, the alternative that governed before [Together for Change] made everything worse,” she said. “It seems to me that the handling of the economy during the pandemic has actually been good.”