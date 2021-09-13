Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that an extra 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be directed to hotspots in Melbourne this month, after the government secured an extra 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the EU.
Melbourne’s extra allocation, which will underpin a three-week vaccine blitz aimed at addressing a surge in cases, will be a combination of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines that are in high demand because of the low risk of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The Australian state of Victoria “is currently dealing with a continued surge in cases just like we saw in New South Wales [NSW] some time ago,” Morrison said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The mRNA vaccine support for Victoria as they deal with younger residents, in particular, in Melbourne’s north and west, will benefit from additional vaccines and a rapid expansion of vaccination sites across the region, as part of a three-week vaccination blitz … to deal with the surge from the Delta outbreak there,” he said.
The decision comes after calls from Victoria Premier Dan Andrews for the federal government to “make good” on its share of Pfizer vaccines after more were directed to NSW at the beginning of the Sydney outbreak in July.
The allocation of extra doses to NSW, predominantly through the state’s network of family doctors, prompted Andrews to accuse the federal government of having a “secret deal” with the state as part of a plan to vaccinate Sydney at the rest of the nation’s expense.
Morrison announced the extra doses for Victoria while also unveiling details of a new supply deal struck with the EU that will direct extra Moderna vaccines to Australia that had originally been destined for Spain, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Bulgaria.
These doses will be shared with over 3,600 pharmacies across Australia.
Morrison said the extra supplies would allow a “family jab” this month, with adequate supplies now available for everyone aged 12 to 59 available, and the country’s vaccine program now caught up to where it would have been under original timelines.
“We need the whole country to continue to press forward, because the goals are in sight,” he said. “They are achievable and they are within reach.”
Ahead of the supplies arriving in Victoria, Andrews yesterday announced the state would set up 100 new vaccination hubs to try and get on top of the latest outbreak.
There have been 22.4 million doses delivered nationally, with 13.6 million people having had one dose, and more than 41 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
