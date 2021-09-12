World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Officials to meet on N Korea

Officials from the US, South Korea and Japan are to hold a meeting on North Korea next week in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday. The three countries have been discussing ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which have drawn international sanctions. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk is to travel to Japan today for a three-day visit, the ministry said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Attacker to be released

A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man is to be freed tomorrow from a mental health institution under strict conditions, a judge ruled on Friday. Anissa Weier, 19, is to be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. A conditional release plan calls for her to live with her father, submit to around-the-clock GPS monitoring and receive psychiatric treatment, among other things. She will not be allowed to use the Internet except at home, and the state Department of Corrections will monitor her online activity.

ITALY

Tornado kills two people

A tornado hit the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring four, the Civil Protection Department said. The whirlwind “hit and overturned six cars,” the department said in a post on Facebook, with photographs showing one vehicle thrown against a house and another lying battered in a field. It said an off-duty fireman was among the dead on the tiny volcanic outcrop, a tourist hotspot that is to North Africa than Italy. The wind ripped down a coastal road in seconds, according to media reports. “It was an apocalyptic sight,” an unnamed paramedic at the scene told ANSA news agency. A hospital helicopter from nearby Lampedusa island was ready to provide assistance once the weather improved, it said.

MEXICO

Landslide kills at least one

Rescuers yesterday planned to resume the search for victims of a landslide that brought tonnes of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person and leaving 10 missing. The operation is complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite on Friday afternoon, the narrow paths of the neighborhood largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the instability of the exposed mountain face looming above. The landslide in Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain and a magnitude 7 earthquake on Tuesday in Acapulco that swayed buildings 320km away in the capital.

UNITED STATES

Twitch suing two users

Twitch is suing two users in federal court, accusing them of orchestrating “hate raids” spewing abuse at video gameplay streamers who are not white or straight. The Amazon-owned platform is seeking unspecified cash damages from the pair, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind the account “CruzzControl” and a Vienna resident with a “CreatineOverdose” account. Last month, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose “began coordinating attacks on Twitch’s streamers by raiding their channels and spamming those communities with hate,” Twitch said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday in San Francisco.