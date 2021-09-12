SOUTH KOREA
Officials to meet on N Korea
Officials from the US, South Korea and Japan are to hold a meeting on North Korea next week in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday. The three countries have been discussing ways to break a standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which have drawn international sanctions. Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk is to travel to Japan today for a three-day visit, the ministry said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Attacker to be released
A Wisconsin woman who admitted to helping stab a classmate to please online horror character Slender Man is to be freed tomorrow from a mental health institution under strict conditions, a judge ruled on Friday. Anissa Weier, 19, is to be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. A conditional release plan calls for her to live with her father, submit to around-the-clock GPS monitoring and receive psychiatric treatment, among other things. She will not be allowed to use the Internet except at home, and the state Department of Corrections will monitor her online activity.
ITALY
Tornado kills two people
A tornado hit the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring four, the Civil Protection Department said. The whirlwind “hit and overturned six cars,” the department said in a post on Facebook, with photographs showing one vehicle thrown against a house and another lying battered in a field. It said an off-duty fireman was among the dead on the tiny volcanic outcrop, a tourist hotspot that is to North Africa than Italy. The wind ripped down a coastal road in seconds, according to media reports. “It was an apocalyptic sight,” an unnamed paramedic at the scene told ANSA news agency. A hospital helicopter from nearby Lampedusa island was ready to provide assistance once the weather improved, it said.
MEXICO
Landslide kills at least one
Rescuers yesterday planned to resume the search for victims of a landslide that brought tonnes of massive boulders down on a steep hillside neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person and leaving 10 missing. The operation is complicated by the sheer size of the rocks that cleaved from the peak known as Chiquihuite on Friday afternoon, the narrow paths of the neighborhood largely inaccessible to heavy machinery and the instability of the exposed mountain face looming above. The landslide in Tlalnepantla followed days of heavy rain and a magnitude 7 earthquake on Tuesday in Acapulco that swayed buildings 320km away in the capital.
UNITED STATES
Twitch suing two users
Twitch is suing two users in federal court, accusing them of orchestrating “hate raids” spewing abuse at video gameplay streamers who are not white or straight. The Amazon-owned platform is seeking unspecified cash damages from the pair, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind the account “CruzzControl” and a Vienna resident with a “CreatineOverdose” account. Last month, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose “began coordinating attacks on Twitch’s streamers by raiding their channels and spamming those communities with hate,” Twitch said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday in San Francisco.
It was only supposed to fly five times, and yet NASA’s helicopter on Mars, Ingenuity, has completed 12 flights and it is not ready to retire. Given its stunning and unexpected success, the US space agency has extended Ingenuity’s mission indefinitely. The tiny helicopter has become the regular travel companion of the Perseverance rover, whose core mission is to seek signs of ancient life on Mars. “Everything is working so well,” said Josh Ravich, the head of Ingenuity’s mechanical engineering team. “We’re doing better on the surface than we had expected.” Hundreds of people contributed to the project, although
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure