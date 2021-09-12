The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to complain about alleged interference by US “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov said Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital giants’ in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma,” the ministry said in a statement.
The statement did not give details of the complaint, but Russian authorities have pressured Google and Apple to remove apps of the Smart Voting initiative designed by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Photo: AP
The program aims to advise voters which candidates are in the best position to defeat candidates from United Russia, the party that dominates parliament, in the election on Sunday next week.
US Department of State spokeswoman Jalina Porter said Sullivan met with the deputy foreign minister to discuss a range of issues “in support of [US] President [Joe] Biden’s desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.”
She declined to comment on the Russian claims of election interference by the US tech companies.
Russian authorities this year declared Navalny’s organizations to be extremist, and hardly any Kremlin critics have been allowed on the ballot for the parliament election.
Although the other sizable parties on the ballot routinely support Russian President Vladimir Putin — as does United Russia — Smart Voting’s intent is to undermine United Russia’s dominance of the political landscape, thereby casting a shadow on Putin.
Navalny devised the idea in 2018 and it has proved to be effective in previous regional elections. In 2019, it helped opposition candidates win 20 of 45 seats on the Moscow city council.
Authorities have blocked most access to Smart Voting’s Web site, leaving it available largely through mobile apps, and it is unclear how widely it will be used in the parliamentary election.
It was only supposed to fly five times, and yet NASA’s helicopter on Mars, Ingenuity, has completed 12 flights and it is not ready to retire. Given its stunning and unexpected success, the US space agency has extended Ingenuity’s mission indefinitely. The tiny helicopter has become the regular travel companion of the Perseverance rover, whose core mission is to seek signs of ancient life on Mars. “Everything is working so well,” said Josh Ravich, the head of Ingenuity’s mechanical engineering team. “We’re doing better on the surface than we had expected.” Hundreds of people contributed to the project, although
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure