COVID-19: Israel to prosecute people who faked COVID-19 tests

Israel has said it would prosecute dozens of pilgrims returning from Ukraine who flew back into the country with fake negative COVID-19 test results.

The pilgrims had been attending the annual celebration of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, in the Ukrainian city of Uman, where Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who founded the Hasidic Breslov sect in the early 19th century, is buried. He was a great-grandson of the founder of Hasidism.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 pilgrims, largely from the Breslov sect, visited Uman in central Ukraine this year.

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical service told the Jerusalem Post that up to 14 percent of those returning had tested positive for COVID-19.

The medical service, which had set up testing centers in Uman and at the airport in Kiev, said 2,000 pilgrims coming back from the Ukrainian city had tested positive for COVID-19.

The service had sent a team of more than 100 medics and paramedics to Uman at the request of the Israeli government to help test the pilgrims.

After a tip-off, police identified pilgrims with fake paperwork as they arrived in Israel, escorting them home for mandatory quarantine amid fears that hundreds could have procured bogus tests.

The Israeli border and immigration service said it had received information that dozens of people who tested positive in Ukraine had boarded planes with false negative tests. On just one flight from Kiev, 13 passengers were found to have forged tests, the Ynet Web site reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the scam.

“The Israeli government takes a very serious view of patients who fraudulently enter Israel by falsifying documents and deliberately spread disease, which constitutes an irresponsible act of harming public peace,” his office said.

Bennett said anyone caught using forged paperwork would be prosecuted, including potential charges of fraud, forgery and deliberately spreading disease.