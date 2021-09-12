Former French minister of health Agnes Buzyn was charged on Friday over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.
Buzyn has been charged with “endangering the lives of others,” the prosecutor of the Republic’s Court of Justice said, but not for a second possible offense of “failure to stop a disaster.”
The former doctor, who can appeal the charge, arrived for a hearing at the court on Friday morning, saying she welcomed “an excellent opportunity for me to explain myself and to establish the truth.”
Photo: AFP
The 58-year-old added that she would not “let the action of the government be discredited, or my action as a minister, when we did so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis that is still ongoing.”
The charges are a blow for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose handling of the pandemic is to face scrutiny during election campaigning next year, but the court also immediately faced allegations of judicial overreach.
Former French prime minister Edouard Philippe and French Minister of Health Olivier Veran are also being investigated by magistrates at the court and have seen their offices searched.
The ruling will likely stir a debate about the blame and responsibility for the spread of COVID-19, which caught governments, many health experts and the WHO by surprise as it began spreading from China early last year. The disease has killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide so far.
Buzyn, who resigned from her post in February last year, weeks after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in France, has faced criticism and ridicule over her initial statements about the pandemic.
She said initially in January last year that there was “practically no risk” of importing COVID-19 from Wuhan, China, and then said the “risk of a spread of the coronavirus among the population is very small.”
A month later, as she left the ministry to launch a failed bid to become Paris mayor, she claimed that “the tsunami has yet to come,” in an apparent contradiction of her earlier statements.
The cancer and transplant specialist later told a parliamentary investigation that she had alerted the president and then-French prime minister Philippe to the potential “dangers” of COVID-19 as early as January.
France also faced a severe shortage of masks at the start of the pandemic and the government was inconsistent in its advice on face coverings, initially questioning their effectiveness, then mandating them in public spaces.
Anne Genetet, a lawmaker from the ruling Republic on the Move party, said she was “shocked” and “angry” by the precedent set by the court, which has special powers to prosecute ministers.
“We shouldn’t be surprised if no one wants to enter politics anymore, or be a minister,” Genetet told the LCI channel.
The Republic’s Court of Justice was created in 1993 as a way of improving accountability due to perceptions that Cabinet members escaped legal censure for their actions in office.
Members of the public are allowed to file complaints to the court if they consider they are the victim of a crime carried out by a member of the government.
About 14,500 complaints — from individuals, doctors, associations and even prisoners — have piled up over the government’s handling of the pandemic, its top prosecutor said this week.
