US President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirements have Republican governors threatening lawsuits. His unapologetic response: “Have at it.”
The Biden administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule.
However, while many details about the rules remain unknown, Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety, according to several experts interviewed by reporters.
Photo: AFP
“My bet is that with respect to that statutory authority, they’re on pretty strong footing given the evidence strongly suggesting the degree of risk that [unvaccinated individuals] pose, not only to themselves, but also unto others,” University of Connecticut law professor Sachin Pandya said.
Biden will require companies with more than 100 workers to give their employees shots or test them weekly. He will also mandate shots for executive branch workers and federal contractors with no testing opt-out.
Republicans swiftly denounced the mandate that could affect 100 million Americans as government overreach and vowed to sue, and private employers who resist the requirements may do so as well.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called it an “assault on private businesses,” while South Carolina Henry McMaster promised to “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”
The Republican National Committee has also said it will sue the Biden administration “to protect Americans and their liberties.”
Such cases could present another clash between state and federal authority at a time when the US Department of Justice is suing Texas over its new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the constitution.”
The White House is gearing up for legal challenges and believes that even if some of the mandates are tossed out, millions of Americans would get a shot because of the new requirements — saving lives and preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Biden is putting enforcement in the hands of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is drafting a rule “over the coming weeks,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Friday.
He said that “if a workplace refuses to follow the standard, the OSHA fines could be quite significant.”
Courts have upheld vaccination requirements as a condition of employment, both before the pandemic — in challenges brought by healthcare workers — and since the COVID-19 outbreak, said Lindsay Wiley, director of the Health Law and Policy Program at American University Washington College of Law.
Where Biden’s vaccine requirements could be more open to attack is over questions of whether the administration followed the proper process to implement them, she said.
“The argument that mandatory vaccination impermissibly infringes on bodily autonomy or medical decisionmaking, those arguments have not been successful and I don’t expect that to change,” Wiley said. “I think the challenges that are harder to predict the outcome of are going to be the ones that are really sort of the boring challenges about whether they followed the right process.”
Emergency temporary standards — under which the rules are being implemented on a fast track — have been particularly vulnerable to challenges, Wiley said.
However, the risks presented by COVID-19 and the existence of a declared public health emergency could put this one “on stronger footing than any other ones past administrations have tried to impose that have been challenged in court,” she said.
