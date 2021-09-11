World News Quick Take

Agencies





BRAZIL

Trucker road blocks break up

Truck drivers rallying in support of President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday ended three days of road blockades after the far-right leader asked them to stand down to avoid hurting the economy. The Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade said that big rigs were still “concentrated” along roads in 13 of Brazil’s 27 states, but that there were “no remaining blockages on the national road network.” The truckers on Tuesday launched their protest on the country’s Independence Day, as Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to rally his base against what he calls a hostile political establishment determined to thwart his agenda, but the blockades soon turned potentially damaging for the president. “Tell our allies, the truckers, that the blockades are hurting the economy. It causes shortages, inflation — it harms everyone, especially the poor,” he told supporters on Wednesday.

SPAIN

Venezuelan ex-spy nabbed

Police on Thursday said they had arrested Hugo Carvajal, a former head of Venezuela’s military intelligence unit who had been in hiding since a Spanish court approved his extradition to the US almost two years ago. “Arrested tonight in Madrid ‘Pollo Carvajal,’ fugitive from justice and wanted for extradition to the US,” police wrote on Twitter, adding that Carvajal was “living totally isolated.” Carvajal’s lawyer, Maria Dolores Arguelles, said that her client would appear in court yesterday morning. Carvajal was a former general and ally of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. US officials have long sought Carvajal because they believe that he might provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

EUROPEAN UNION

Japan taken from safe list

The EU has removed Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations, meaning that visitors or people returning from those countries are likely to face tighter controls such as COVID-19 tests or quarantine. Following a review, the bloc members agreed to drop Japan, along with Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia, the EU said on Thursday. Uruguay has been added to the list. With changes the EU safe list compromises 12 countries, including Taiwan, Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia. The bloc still lets in most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although tests and periods of quarantine can apply, depending on the EU country of arrival. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, but does not bind individual nations, which are free to determine their own border policies.

RUSSIA

Smoke alarm set off in ISS

Smoke alarms on Thursday went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station, with the station’s crew reporting smoke and the smell of burnt plastic. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as the station’s batteries were being recharged. The crew activated air filters and returned to their “night rest” once the air quality was back to normal, it said, adding that Russian crew members Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov would proceed with a space walk on Thursday as planned. The station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, as well as Novitsky and Dubrov.