BRAZIL
Trucker road blocks break up
Truck drivers rallying in support of President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday ended three days of road blockades after the far-right leader asked them to stand down to avoid hurting the economy. The Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade said that big rigs were still “concentrated” along roads in 13 of Brazil’s 27 states, but that there were “no remaining blockages on the national road network.” The truckers on Tuesday launched their protest on the country’s Independence Day, as Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to rally his base against what he calls a hostile political establishment determined to thwart his agenda, but the blockades soon turned potentially damaging for the president. “Tell our allies, the truckers, that the blockades are hurting the economy. It causes shortages, inflation — it harms everyone, especially the poor,” he told supporters on Wednesday.
SPAIN
Venezuelan ex-spy nabbed
Police on Thursday said they had arrested Hugo Carvajal, a former head of Venezuela’s military intelligence unit who had been in hiding since a Spanish court approved his extradition to the US almost two years ago. “Arrested tonight in Madrid ‘Pollo Carvajal,’ fugitive from justice and wanted for extradition to the US,” police wrote on Twitter, adding that Carvajal was “living totally isolated.” Carvajal’s lawyer, Maria Dolores Arguelles, said that her client would appear in court yesterday morning. Carvajal was a former general and ally of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. US officials have long sought Carvajal because they believe that he might provide a treasure trove of information on the alleged drug activities of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
EUROPEAN UNION
Japan taken from safe list
The EU has removed Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations, meaning that visitors or people returning from those countries are likely to face tighter controls such as COVID-19 tests or quarantine. Following a review, the bloc members agreed to drop Japan, along with Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia, the EU said on Thursday. Uruguay has been added to the list. With changes the EU safe list compromises 12 countries, including Taiwan, Australia, Canada and Saudi Arabia. The bloc still lets in most non-EU visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although tests and periods of quarantine can apply, depending on the EU country of arrival. The list seeks to unify travel rules across the bloc, but does not bind individual nations, which are free to determine their own border policies.
RUSSIA
Smoke alarm set off in ISS
Smoke alarms on Thursday went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station, with the station’s crew reporting smoke and the smell of burnt plastic. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as the station’s batteries were being recharged. The crew activated air filters and returned to their “night rest” once the air quality was back to normal, it said, adding that Russian crew members Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov would proceed with a space walk on Thursday as planned. The station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, as well as Novitsky and Dubrov.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against