‘Quad’ leaders to meet in US: reports

AFP, TOKYO





Leaders from the US, Australia, Japan and India are this month expected to hold the first in-person talks of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as “Quad,” which is seen as a counter to China’s growing influence, Japanese media said yesterday.

The diplomatic group held online leaders’ talks in March, and ministers from the four countries have also held in-person discussions.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency and the daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported that leaders from the four nations were now expected to meet in Washington on Sept. 24, citing unnamed Japanese and US diplomatic sources.

Indian military fighter jets are parked on the deck of an aircraft carrier during a joint naval exercise with Australia, Japan and the US in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 18 last year. Photo: AFP / INDIAN NAVY

Officials in both countries have so far declined to confirm any plans for the talks.

Local media said that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would attend the talks, despite being in his final weeks in office after deciding not to stand for re-election.

He would be replaced as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a Sept. 29 vote, with the new leader taking the party into a general election next month or in November.

Any talks between the four countries would likely touch on the situation in Afghanistan, as well as present a united front between the allies before a G20 meeting in Rome next month, local media said.

The group is seen as a bid to counterbalance China’s growing economic and military reach in the Asia-Pacific region.