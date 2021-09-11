Leaders from the US, Australia, Japan and India are this month expected to hold the first in-person talks of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as “Quad,” which is seen as a counter to China’s growing influence, Japanese media said yesterday.
The diplomatic group held online leaders’ talks in March, and ministers from the four countries have also held in-person discussions.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency and the daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported that leaders from the four nations were now expected to meet in Washington on Sept. 24, citing unnamed Japanese and US diplomatic sources.
Photo: AFP / INDIAN NAVY
Officials in both countries have so far declined to confirm any plans for the talks.
Local media said that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would attend the talks, despite being in his final weeks in office after deciding not to stand for re-election.
He would be replaced as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a Sept. 29 vote, with the new leader taking the party into a general election next month or in November.
Any talks between the four countries would likely touch on the situation in Afghanistan, as well as present a united front between the allies before a G20 meeting in Rome next month, local media said.
The group is seen as a bid to counterbalance China’s growing economic and military reach in the Asia-Pacific region.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against