The Polish Senate on Thursday rejected a media bill seen as targeting a US-owned television network’s ability to keep broadcasting independent news that is often critical of the right-wing Polish government.
However, the Senate has no power to stop the bill altogether, as it would now return to the Polish parliament’s lower house.
If it passes there, it would then go to Polish President Andrzej Duda — who has said that he would not sign it into law in its current form.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The bill, which passed parliament’s lower house last month, would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49 percent stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.
Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc, the US owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.
The nationalist governing party, Law and Justice (PIS), argues that it is a matter of national security to prevent outside bodies from being able to influence public opinion within Poland.
Polish Senator Bogdan Klich of the opposition Civic Platform party called the bill an “act of war against freedom of speech.”
Pavol Szalaj, a representative of the Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders traveled to Warsaw to urge its rejection, saying to a group of protesters outside the Senate ahead of the vote that press freedom in Poland is under threat.
He cited other threats in the past to media diversity and said that today’s target is TVN.
“TVN has been a jewel in the crown of Polish democracy for decades,” he said.
Fifty-three senators in the 100-seat body voted against the bill, while 37 voted in favor. There were three abstentions.
When it returns to the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, the vote on the bill would also be a test of whether the ruling party still has a legislative majority following some defections in the governing coalition.
TVN also faces a separate challenge: A refusal to date by the Polish broadcast authority to renew the license for TVN24, the network’s all-news station, which expires later this month.
Discovery Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa president and managing director, Kasia Kieli said that despite the Senate’s vote, the company is “still concerned about the future of TVN and independent media in Poland as the bill can still be passed by the Sejm and the license for our news channel TVN24 is still not renewed.”
Duda, although an ally of Law and Justice, last month called the bill “a controversial solution that is incomprehensible” to the US, citing the country’s attitude toward the protection of property and freedom of speech.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month said that the US was “deeply troubled” by the proposed legislation.
