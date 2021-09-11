In his most forceful COVID-19 pandemic actions and words, US President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees, healthcare workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words.
The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are,” he said.
Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said that Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement that “Biden and the radical Democrats [have] thumbed their noses at the [US] Constitution.”
American Federation of Government Employees National president Everett Kelley said that “changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate.”
On the other hand, there were strong words of praise for Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable — though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. The about 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid would also have to be fully vaccinated.
Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the US government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.
Moreover, governors are urged to require vaccination for school district employees, while the federal government would continue to follow through with money for widespread testing in schools.
Stadiums, concert halls and other venues for large events are urged to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.
Federal agencies would lay the groundwork for a smooth booster shot campaign, starting the week of Sept. 20 — if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes or approves the boosters.
Mask requirements would continue for interstate travel and in federal buildings.
The US Transportation Security Administration would double fines on airline, train and other travelers who refuse to wear masks.
The Pentagon would double military medical teams helping local hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.
Federal agencies would boost shipments of a COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies by 50 percent, with medical teams to be dispatched to help administer the treatments.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against