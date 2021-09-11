COVID-19: US imposes sweeping vaccine mandates

AP, WASHINGTON





In his most forceful COVID-19 pandemic actions and words, US President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees, healthcare workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words.

The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are,” he said.

Republican leaders — and some union chiefs, too — said that Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement that “Biden and the radical Democrats [have] thumbed their noses at the [US] Constitution.”

American Federation of Government Employees National president Everett Kelley said that “changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate.”

On the other hand, there were strong words of praise for Biden’s efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable — though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. The about 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid would also have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the US government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

Moreover, governors are urged to require vaccination for school district employees, while the federal government would continue to follow through with money for widespread testing in schools.

Stadiums, concert halls and other venues for large events are urged to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

Federal agencies would lay the groundwork for a smooth booster shot campaign, starting the week of Sept. 20 — if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes or approves the boosters.

Mask requirements would continue for interstate travel and in federal buildings.

The US Transportation Security Administration would double fines on airline, train and other travelers who refuse to wear masks.

The Pentagon would double military medical teams helping local hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.

Federal agencies would boost shipments of a COVID-19 treatment known as monoclonal antibodies by 50 percent, with medical teams to be dispatched to help administer the treatments.