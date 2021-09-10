PM says UK must halt ‘vile’ migrant smuggling

ENGLISH CHANNEL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the ‘cruel behavior of the gangsters, the criminal masterminds’ behind the crossings from France

AFP, LONDON





Britain must use every possible tactic to halt the “vile trade” of traffickers bringing record numbers of migrants across the English Channel from France, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked by a Conservative member of parliament when Britain would take direct action to send back boats coming from France, Johnson condemned the “cruel behavior of the gangsters, the criminal masterminds” behind the crossings.

They were taking money from “desperate frightened people” to take them on a “very, very dangerous journey” across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, he said.

Migrants are escorted to be processed in Dungeness, England, on Tuesday after being picked up by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel as they crossed the English Channel from France. Photo: AFP

The government said that a record 828 people crossed over on a single day late last month, as traffickers took advantage of favorable weather.

The British Home Office said that 785 migrants arrived on Monday, the second-highest daily total so far this year.

A group of migrants was witnessed arriving on a beach in Dungeness on England’s southeast coast on Tuesday, after being rescued by a lifeboat.

On Wednesday, a local resident who charters fishing boats said that police “hadn’t been able to keep up” with the number of arrivals this week.

“I found five [migrants] sitting over on the beach the other morning — they’d burnt their mobile phones in a fire,” said the man, who declined to be named.

“You used to get a boatload now and again. Now you’re looking at three, four, five, if not more, in a day,” he added.

The growing number of boats is proving increasingly embarrassing for the government, which has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on the arrivals and pledged tighter border controls after Britain’s exit from the EU.

Johnson praised British Home Secretary Priti Patel for dealing with the problem “in the best possible way, which is to make sure that they don’t leave those French shores.”

In cooperation with Britain, France has doubled the number of police officers on its beaches, preventing more than 10,000 crossing attempts.

However, Johnson added that “clearly, as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade.”

British lawmakers are scrutinizing proposed government legislation that would make it more difficult for people who enter the UK to stay by claiming asylum. Controversially, it would make it a criminal offense to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.

Johnson said that migrants should “understand that there is a price to pay if they come to this country in an illegal fashion.”