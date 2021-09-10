China on Wednesday said that it welcomed the end of “three weeks of anarchy” in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, pledging US$31 million in immediate aid as it urged the Taliban to restore order.
The Islamist group seized control of Afghanistan as US troops withdrew last month and has set up a new administration that started work on Wednesday.
Despite previous promises that its rule would be inclusive, the government is drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks with established members in all of the key positions and no women.
China has been scathing about the US withdrawal, which it criticized as ill-planned and hasty.
On Wednesday, it said that the new government would help bring stability.
“China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a news briefing. “This has ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan, and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country.”
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) later held a virtual meeting with counterparts from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan — all of which border Afghanistan.
He pledged US$31 million of food, winter supplies, 3 million vaccines and other medicines.
“After security and other conditions are met, China is willing to help Afghanistan build projects that help to improve people’s livelihood,” Wang Yi said.
Neighboring countries should take the lead in guiding the Taliban to “build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy,” and “draw a clear line with terrorist forces,” he added.
AID DISTRIBUTION: ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof said it was not a political ceasefire, but a ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers Myanmar’s military rulers have agreed to ASEAN’s call for a ceasefire until the end of the year to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News said on Sunday, citing ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof. Following a coup in February, the ASEAN has been trying to end the violence in Myanmar, and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents. Erywan had proposed the ceasefire in a videoconference with Burmese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin and the military accepted it, he told Kyodo. “This is not a political ceasefire. This is a ceasefire to ensure
‘FRUSTRATING’: The attacker had been on the police’s radar since 2016, but efforts to deport him had been hindered by legal proceedings, Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State (IS)-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday, saying it was “frustrating” he was allowed to stay free. The lifting of suppression orders showed that the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. While the legal process dragged on, Samsudeen grabbed a knife off a supermarket shelf in Auckland on Friday and injured seven people, leaving three critically wounded, before he was shot dead by
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
DELTA OUTBREAK: Despite a fifth day of falling cases, plans to reopen the borders next year would be changed to grading countries by vaccination and case numbers New Zealand’s plans to reopen its borders to the world early next year would have to undergo a complete reworking, the government said, as the country races to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The nation yesterday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number in the outbreak to 855. It was the fifth day in a row that case numbers have been below 21, in an encouraging sign that the country is on its way to stamping out the virus, but how the COVID-19 got into the community in the