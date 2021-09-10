China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ as Taliban takes reins

AFP





China on Wednesday said that it welcomed the end of “three weeks of anarchy” in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, pledging US$31 million in immediate aid as it urged the Taliban to restore order.

The Islamist group seized control of Afghanistan as US troops withdrew last month and has set up a new administration that started work on Wednesday.

Despite previous promises that its rule would be inclusive, the government is drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks with established members in all of the key positions and no women.

China has been scathing about the US withdrawal, which it criticized as ill-planned and hasty.

On Wednesday, it said that the new government would help bring stability.

“China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a news briefing. “This has ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan, and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country.”

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) later held a virtual meeting with counterparts from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan — all of which border Afghanistan.

He pledged US$31 million of food, winter supplies, 3 million vaccines and other medicines.

“After security and other conditions are met, China is willing to help Afghanistan build projects that help to improve people’s livelihood,” Wang Yi said.

Neighboring countries should take the lead in guiding the Taliban to “build a broad and inclusive political structure, pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policy,” and “draw a clear line with terrorist forces,” he added.