Researchers create ‘chameleon skin’

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korean researchers say that they have developed an artificial skin-like material, inspired by natural biology, that can quickly adjust its hues like a chameleon to match its surroundings.

The team, led by Seoul National University mechanical engineering professor Ko Seung-hwan, created the material with a special ink that changes color based on temperature, and is controlled by tiny, flexible heaters.

“If you wear woodland camouflage uniforms in [a] desert, you can be easily exposed,” Ko said. “Changing colors and patterns actively in accordance with surroundings is key to the camouflage technology that we created.”

A robot covered with artificial skin demonstrates its color-changing abilities in Seoul in an undated combination photograph. Photo: Reuters / Ko Seung-hwan

Ko and the team demonstrated the technology — thermochromic liquid crystal ink and vertically stacked multilayer silver nanowire heaters — using a robot with color-detecting sensors. Whatever colors the sensors “saw” around it, the skin tried to mimic.

In a video, the robot crawled over red, blue and green floors, instantly changing color to match the background.

“The color information detected by sensors is transferred to a microprocessor and then to silver nanowire heaters. Once the heaters reach a certain temperature, the thermochromic liquid crystal layer changes its color,” Ko said.

The thickness of the flexible, multi-layered artificial skin is less than a hundred micrometers — thinner than a human hair. By adding additional silver nanowire layers in simple shapes such as dots, lines or squares, the skin can create complex patterns.

“The flexible skin can be developed as a wearable device and used for fashion, military camouflage uniforms, exteriors of cars and buildings for aesthetic purposes, and for future display technology,” Ko said.

The research was published last month in the journal Nature Communications.