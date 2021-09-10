Police in HK raid June 4th Museum

TWELVE PLEAD GUILTY: Rights advocates charged with participating in a Victoria Park assembly last year face up to five years in prison, although pleas are expected

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong police yesterday raided the premises of the closed June 4th Museum, which is dedicated to the people killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, while a dozen democracy advocates pleaded guilty to participating in an unauthorized candlelight Tiananmen vigil.

The raid came hours after the democracy advocates pleaded guilty of knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly during last year’s June 4 anniversary, when rallies were banned by police, who cited COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s vigil was banned for similar reasons.

Hong Kong police carry cutouts of the late Szeto Wah, founder of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, during a police operation at the June 4th Museum in the territory yesterday. Photo: AP

The reason for the raid was unclear.

Police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Officers were seen loading a truck with pieces of cardboard, including one with the museum’s logo and another carrying a picture of a lit candle.

The 12 advocates were charged with participating in the unauthorized assembly in Victoria Park, when thousands of Hong Kongers lit candles and sang songs, despite police warnings that they might be contravening the law.

Seven of the 12 were also charged with inciting others to take part in the assembly.

Prior to the ban, the candlelight vigil event on June 4 every year was attended by massive crowds and was the only large-scale public commemoration on Chinese soil of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing.

Those who pleaded guilty included lawyer Albert Ho (何俊仁), former Honk Kong lawmaker Eddie Chu (朱凱迪) and Figo Chan (陳皓桓), a former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which was known for organizing large-scale democracy rallies in the territory.

The 12 are expected to enter mitigation pleas. They face up to five years in prison.

They are part of a larger group of advocates who were arrested over the June 4 assembly. Some of them, including jailed Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (黎智英), have pleaded not guilty.

Prominent democracy campaigner Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and three others who were also charged over the June 4 vigil in April pleaded guilty and were given prison sentences of four months to 10 months.

On Wednesday, police detained four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group that organized the annual rallies, including the group’s vice chairwoman. Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤).

Last month, the alliance said that the museum, which closed on June 2 due to an investigation by the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department into its licensing, reopened online under the name 8964 Museum, a reference to the date of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

The online museum operates independently from the alliance, it said.