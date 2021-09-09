World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Pegasus use disclosed

The government on Tuesday disclosed that its federal police used controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus, parliamentary sources said. The federal police bought the software from Israel’s NSO Group in late 2019, a closed-door parliamentary committee heard from government officials. Pegasus, which is able to switch on a mobile phone’s camera or microphone and harvest its data, came under global scrutiny after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked in July. The sources said police used the software “in a small number of cases.”

GERMANY

Dairy emissions top states’

The world’s 20 biggest meat and dairy firms are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than produced by the economies of Germany or the UK, a report said on Tuesday. The Meat Atlas is an annual digest of data on meat production and consumption, compiled by Germany’s Heinrich Boll Foundation and other groups. It calculated a hefty 932 million tonnes of emissions from major milk and meat companies, with Brazilian company JBS responsible for more than one-quarter. Using the same metric, Germany’s emissions were just about 900 million tonnes, while France and Britain each emit closer to half that amount.

SWITZERLAND

Royal jewels under hammer

Two splendid diamond bracelets that belonged to French queen Marie-Antoinette are to go under the hammer in Geneva later this year, auction house Christie’s said yesterday. The bracelets, each coated in 112 diamonds, would be sold together and are estimated to fetch up to US$4 million. That estimate “includes not only the intrinsic value of the diamonds, but also the possibility to wear jewelry that was once worn by the famous queen Marie-Antoinette,” Christie’s jewelry specialist Marie-Cecile Cisamolo said.

FRANCE

Chase nabs heist suspects

Police in Paris caught three suspected armed robbers after opening fire on their vehicle as they made their getaway from a 10 million euro (US$12 million) jewelry heist at a Bulgari store in the French capital on Tuesday. Three individuals, wearing sharp suits and armed with guns, robbed the recently revamped boutique on Paris’ Place Vendome shortly before midday, police said. The three fled in the vehicle, while four accomplices took flight on scooters. Police fired shots at the vehicle near the Les Halles shopping mall, less than 2km away, forcing the trio to try and flee on foot. They were detained after ditching some of their loot, police said.

MEXICO

Earthquake leaves one dead

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Tuesday struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, leaving at least one person dead and shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometers away. The epicenter was 11km southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the National Seismological Service reported. A man was killed when a utility pole fell on him in the nearby city of Coyuca de Benitez, Guerrero Governor Hector Astudillo told a local TV station. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there were no reports of significant destruction. “The epicenter was registered in Acapulco, Guerrero. Fortunately there is no damage in that state, no major damage,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Native forest logging to end

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement yesterday morning that the state’s next forest management plan — covering 2024 to 2033 — would not include native forest clearing, and that the government was spending A$350 million (US$257.9 million) to expand softwood timber plantations, and US$50 million to support affected workers and communities. Environmentalists said it meant that Western Australia would be the country’s first state to end native forest logging, ahead of Victoria State’s promised phase-out in 2030.

AUSTRALIA

Quarter of teens ‘distressed’

A survey released yesterday by Mission Australia and the Black Dog Institute found that one in four young people reported experiencing psychological distress last year, up from one in five, or 18.6 percent, in 2012 and 24.4 percent in 2018. The change from 2019 to last year was essentially steady (a 0.2 point decrease), the survey of 25,000 people aged 15 to 19 found. “It’s not specifically COVID-19,” institute research director Jennie Hudson said. “We know there have been increases in psychological distress [during] COVID-19, but this was the trend well and truly before COVID-19 started — so I think that’s also an important message,” she said.

RUSSIA

Two killed in gas blast

A gas explosion yesterday in a nine-story apartment block in Noginsk, 50km east of Moscow, killed two people and damaged apartments, a law enforcement agency said. Big holes in the outer walls of the building could be seen in video footage, while the ground was strewn with debris. “According to preliminary data, five people were injured and two have died — a man and a woman,” Interfax news agency quoted the Investigative Committee’s regional branch as saying. Rescue workers found that walls had collapsed on three of the building’s floors, the local emergencies ministry said, while five the building’s 73 apartments were damaged and 173 residents were evacuated.

YEMEN

Fighting in Marib kills 78

Nearly 80 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in fighting for the strategic city of Marib, military sources said yesterday. “Sixty Houthi rebels were killed — most of them in airstrikes conducted in the past 24 hours — while 18 pro-government troops were killed and dozens injured in clashes over the past 48 hours,” a government military official said on condition of anonymity. Battles between the government, which is backed by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition, and the Iran-allied Houthi rebels have intensified in the past few days, as well as airstrikes, the official said.

FRANCE

Nuclear fuel heads to Japan

A shipment of nuclear fuel containing highly radioactive plutonium headed to the Port of Cherbourg overnight on Tuesday on the way to Japan, said Greenpeace, which protested the transport. Before dawn, the controversial cargo was in transit under heavy security, including a convoy of police vehicles and officers on foot, in the northern town of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. Protesters demonstrated against the convoy at a traffic circle as it passed. By-products from uranium reactors can be reprocessed into mixed oxide (MOX), which can be used to fuel other reactors. This is set to be the seventh shipment of MOX from France to Japan since 1999.