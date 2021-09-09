A trial of unprecedented scale was to start under high security in Paris yesterday, to judge 20 men suspected of involvement in a terrorist rampage across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, the deadliest attack in peacetime France.
About 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium, leaving deep scars on the nation’s psyche.
Jean-Pierre Albertini, whose 39-year-old son, Stephane, was killed in the concert hall, said: “That night plunged us all into horror and ugliness.”
Photo: Reuters
With security personnel on high alert, streets were cut off to vehicles and pedestrians around the Palais de Justice courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, an island in central Paris, with the surrounding banks of the Seine River also off-limits.
Those authorized to attend the trial had to go through multiple checkpoints before being allowed in a specially built courtroom and other rooms where the hearings were broadcast.
The trial is to last nine months, with about 1,800 plaintiffs and more than 300 lawyers taking part in what French Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti has described as an unprecedented judicial marathon. The verdict is expected in May next year.
Most of the accused — including Salah Abdeslam, a 31-year-old French-Moroccan who is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks — face life imprisonment if convicted.
The other suspects, six of whom are tried in absentia, are accused of helping to provide weapons and vehicles, or playing a role in organizing the attacks.
“What I care about in the trial is the testimony of other survivors ... [to] hear how they have been coping over the past six years,” said 48-year-old Jerome Barthelemy, a survivor of the attack on the Bataclan. “As for the accused, I don’t even expect them to speak.”
Barthelemy said he was doing well now, but had experienced depression and anxiety.
Responsibility for the killings was claimed by the Islamic State group, which had urged its followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the group in Iraq and Syria.
