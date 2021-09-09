Bolsonaro rallies support, deepens rift with courts

CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS? The Brazilian president said he would no longer abide by rulings of a judge who sentenced some of his supporter to prison terms

AP, BRASILIA





Tens of thousands of supporters of embattled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday heeded his call and turned out at rallies as he stepped up his attacks on the Brazilian Supreme Court and threatened to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis.

Bolsonaro has been locked in a feud with the court, in particular a judge who has jailed several of his supporters for allegedly financing, organizing or inciting violence or anti-democratic acts, or disseminating false information.

In calling on his followers to take to the streets on Brazil’s Independence Day in protest, Bolsonaro stirred fears among his foes that the demonstrations could erupt in violence akin to a Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters of then-US president Donald Trump.

People take part in a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, by late afternoon, there were no reports of any serious violence.

Bolsonaro got a rousing reception from demonstrators in the capital, Brasilia, and in Sao Paulo, as he lit into the court and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes for making what he characterized as political arrests.

Bolsonaro said he would no longer abide by rulings from De Moraes, who is set to assume the presidency of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court next year, when the president would seek re-election.

“Any decision from Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer comply with. The patience of our people has run out,” Bolsonaro said. “For us, he no longer exists.”

Bolsonaro also told the cheering crowd in Sao Paulo: “I want to tell those who want to make me unelectable in Brazil: Only God removes me from there.”

“There are three options for me: be jailed, killed or victorious. I’m letting the scoundrels know: I’ll never be imprisoned,” he said.

Thomas Traumann, a political analyst, said that Bolsonaro “crossed the Rubicon.”

“He escalated the crisis. You can’t have a president who says: ‘I won’t accept rule of law,’ or says: ‘I will only accept the laws I like.’ That’s not a democracy,” Traumann said.

Bolsonaro spent almost two months calling on supporters to take part in Independence Day rallies that could show his continuing political appeal despite slumping poll ratings and a string of setbacks.

Bolsonaro had predicted that 2 million people would turn out in Sao Paulo, while state security officials estimated the crowd at 125,000, crammed into the city’s broad Avenue Paulista.

Supporters also massed outside government buildings in the capital and gathered alongside Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro has called on the Brazilian Senate to impeach De Moraes and said that he might reject next year’s presidential election results if he loses.

Bolsonaro has also spoken nostalgically of the nation’s past military dictatorship.

The court said that Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux planned to address Bolsonaro’s comments at the beginning of yesterday’s session.