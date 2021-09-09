Mexico decriminalizes abortion

‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’: The ruling might set free women who are jailed for ending their pregnancies and draw women seeking abortion from US states with strict curbs

Reuters, MEXICO CITY





The Mexican Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women’s health and human rights, just as parts of the US enact tougher laws against the practice.

The decision in the world’s second-biggest Catholic country means that courts can no longer prosecute abortion cases, and follows the historic legalization of the right in Argentina, which took effect earlier this year.

Mexican Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar hailed the decision as “a watershed moment” for all women, especially the most vulnerable.

A girl and her parents take part in a pro-choice demostration in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sept. 28 last year. Photo: AFP

The vote by the 10 judges present stemmed from a 2018 case challenging a criminal law on abortion in Coahuila, a northern Mexican state which borders Texas, which has just tightened its laws.

It also comes as a growing feminist movement has taken to the streets in Mexico to press for change, including calls to end anti-abortion laws on the books in much of the country.

At a demonstration in Coahuila’s state capital, Saltillo, women wearing green bandanas to symbolize the pro-choice movement embraced and shouted “abortion is no longer a crime.”

“We’re very happy that abortion has been decriminalized, and now we want it to be legal,” said 26-year-old Karla Cihuatl, one of the demonstrators, who belongs to the feminist organization Frente Feminista in Saltillo. “This step has broken the stigma a little, but I believe that we still have to change the social aspect.”

With about 100 million Catholics, Mexico is the largest predominantly Catholic country after Brazil. The Catholic Church opposes all forms of abortion procedures.

Hundreds of mostly poor Mexican women have been prosecuted for abortion, while at least several dozen remain jailed.

Tuesday’s vote establishes a mandatory criteria for all judges in the country, making it no longer possible to prosecute any woman who has an abortion without contravening the criteria of the court and the constitution, Zaldivar said.

The Coahuila Government issued a statement saying that the ruling would have retroactive effects and that any woman imprisoned for abortion should be released “immediately.”

A number of US states have moved to restrict access to abortion, particularly Texas, which last week enacted a sweeping ban on the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy when the US Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The Mexican ruling might lead to US women in states such as Texas deciding to travel south of the border to terminate their pregnancies.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has carefully avoided taking a stand on the matter, as he did again in the run-up to the ruling.

“Due my presidential office, I cannot expose myself to wear and tear, so I have to look after myself, and this is quite a controversial issue,” he told a news conference.

During his winning 2018 election campaign, he forged an alliance with a small political party founded by Christian conservatives known for their strong opposition to abortion.