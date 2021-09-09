Akhundzada: The Taliban’s shadowy leader whose son was suicide bomber

Reuters





In one of the only known photographs of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, he stares directly at the camera — an expressionless face between a white turban and a long, gray beard.

As the Islamist movement unveiled its new government on Tuesday, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role of leader, the ultimate authority over the group’s political, religious and military affairs — a position he has held since 2016.

“We will rebuild our war-torn country,” Akhundzada said in a written statement released by the Taliban after Tuesday’s appointments, his first comments since the group retook Afghanistan.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph posted on a Taliban Twitter feed on May 25, 2016. Photo: Screen grab from Twitter

Akhundzada said the Taliban were committed to all international laws, treaties and commitments not in conflict with Islamic law, which would henceforth regulate all governance in Afghanistan.

A hardline cleric whose son was a suicide bomber, Akhundzada has spent most of his leadership in the shadows. Even basic details such as his age are hard to verify. He is thought to be about 60 years old.

Born into a strict religious family in Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, Akhundzada was an early member of the Taliban — a movement that emerged in the surrounding southern province of Helmand from the ashes of the Afghan civil war.

When the Taliban ruled from 1996 to 2001, Akhundzada served as the chief of its justice system, the UN said.

In the wake of the US invasion of Afghanistan, Akhundzada fled to Pakistan, where he taught and preached at a mosque for 15 years.

Unlike other Taliban leaders, Akhundzada is not on the UN sanctions list. However, his son Abdur Rahman died in carrying out a suicide bombing at an Afghan military base in Helmand in July 2017, a Taliban spokesman said.

His shadowy existence has led to speculation about his whereabouts and health.

So secretive are the Taliban about their leaders that the death of founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, in 2013 was only confirmed two years later by his son.