Moroccans yesterday began voting in parliamentary and local elections that are to decide the fate of Islamists who have governed the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings.

The vote comes as the tourism-dependent economy is making a patchy recovery from a 7 percent contraction in real GDP last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling stations opened at 8am and were to close at 7pm. Preliminary results were expected yesterday evening.

Eighteen million voters are on the electoral roll, and citizens are to vote for 395 national lawmakers, alongside more than 31,000 local and regional officials.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI is to name a prime minister from the party that leads the parliamentary poll to govern the nation of 36 million over the next five years.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) hopes to secure a third term leading a ruling coalition.

In the final days, the PJD and its close rival, the National Rally of Independents (RNI), exchanged heftier blows.

Former prime minister and PJD leader Abdelilah Benkirane attacked the RNI boss, billionaire businessman and Moroccan Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, in a fiery Facebook video on Sunday.

“The head of government must be a political personality with integrity who is above suspicion,” he said.

Akhannouch said in an interview on Monday that the attacks were “an admission of failure” by his opponents.

Whatever the result, political parties are expected to adopt a charter for a “new model of development” with a “new generation of reforms and projects” in the coming years, the king has said.

All parties are expected to sign up, regardless of who wins the election.

The plan’s major aims include reducing the country’s wealth gap and doubling per-capita economic output by 2035.