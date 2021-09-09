Australia media liable for readers’ Facebook posts

THIRD PARTIES: The High Court ruled that by facilitating and encouraging comments on their official Facebook pages, media outlets participated in the communication

AP, CANBERRA





Australia’s highest court yesterday made a landmark ruling that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.

The High Court dismissed an argument by some of Australia’s largest media organizations — Fairfax Media Publications, Nationwide News and the Australian News Channel — that for people to be publishers, they must be aware of the defamatory content and intend to convey it.

The court found in a 5-2 decision that by facilitating and encouraging the comments, the media outlets participated in their communication.

The court’s decision opens the media organizations to be sued for defamation by former juvenile detainee Dylan Voller.

Voller wants to sue the television broadcaster and newspaper publishers over comments on the Facebook pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian, Centralian Advocate, Sky News Australia and the Bolt Report.

His defamation case launched in the New South Wales Supreme Court in 2017 was put on hold while the separate question of whether the media companies were liable for Facebook users’ comments was decided.

The companies posted content on their pages about news stories that referred to Voller’s time in a Northern Territory juvenile detention center.

Facebook users responded by posting comments that Voller alleges were defamatory.

News Corp Australia, which owns the two broadcast programs and two of the three newspapers targeted in the defamation case, called for the law to be changed.

The court’s decision was “significant for anyone who maintains a public social media page by finding they can be liable for comments posted by others on that page even when they are unaware of those comments,” News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said in a statement.

“This highlights the need for urgent legislative reform and I call on Australia’s attorneys general to address this anomaly and bring Australian law into line with comparable Western democracies,” Miller added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Voller’s lawyers welcomed the ruling for its wider implications for publishers.

“This decision put responsibility where it should be; on media companies with huge resources, to monitor public comments in circumstances where they know there is a strong likelihood of an individual being defamed,” a lawyers’ statement said.

The High Court’s decision upholds the rulings of two lower courts on the question of online liability.

Courts have previously ruled that people can be held liable for the continued publication of defamatory statements on platforms they control, such as notice boards, only after they became aware of the comments.