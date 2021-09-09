One man’s long fight to end illegal dowries in India

The Guardian, NEW DELHI





For more than a decade, Satya Naresh has been trying to persuade India’s men to stop a wedding custom that he sees as one of the nation’s worst social evils.

He wants men to declare: “I don’t want dowry.”

The line is the name of the Web site he set up in 2006 as part of his campaign.

Naresh wants Indian men not to expect the money, motorbike, sofa, TV, iPhone, gold jewelry or fridge that a future wife is expected to come with, but as he marks the 15th anniversary of the Web site, Naresh concedes that he is still a lonely voice.

Despite a modest goal of 100,000 sign-ups by last year, he has managed 10,000 in a nation of almost 1.4 billion.

Dowries have been illegal in India for 60 years, but the custom is entrenched.

India records more than 8,000 “dowry deaths” each year — more than 20 women die every day through suicides or murders related to dowry demands.

Dowries plunge poor families into debt and female fetuses are aborted because couples do not want a girl.

“Everyone wants money. Everyone takes shortcuts. People are greedy,” Naresh said. “It is one of India’s most deeply rooted traditions. This country’s traditions go back centuries and it’s very hard to uproot them. Dowry is no different.”

Naresh, 50, a Web designer in Hyderabad, lives with his parents. His two elder sisters were wed without dowries.

His awareness of the issue started when he was studying commerce at university and he saw his friend’s despair over the belief that she would never find a husband because of her parents’ poverty. She later killed herself.

Another friend vowed never to marry out of loathing for the custom.

At another friend’s wedding, Naresh saw the bride’s family in an anguished huddle.

“At the last minute, the bridegroom had demanded another 10,000 rupees [US$136] as dowry, or else he would call it off. The friend’s father didn’t have it. He had already given so much. My friends and I rallied around and collected the money and gave it to him, and the marriage went ahead, but I was shocked at how easily my friend’s future could have been destroyed without that 10,000 rupees,” he said.

Naresh’s Web site also hopes to bring together like-minded people who want to marry without a dowry.

He said 50 couples have married after meeting on the site.

Naresh remains resolutely optimistic.

“Women are better educated than ever before, they are working, some are independent. Women have a voice now. Some have the confidence to tell their father that if a prospective bridegroom demands a dowry, they won’t marry him. It’s a small start, but it’s something,” he said.