Victoria police say up to 100 worshipers who gathered near a synagogue in southeast Melbourne in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules are to be fined.
People were allegedly spotted entering a building, believed to be a prayer room, near a Ripponlea synagogue early on Tuesday to mark the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.
In the afternoon, police officers surrounded both front and back entrances of the building, where an Orthodox Jewish group was believed to be congregating upstairs.
Photo: AFP
The standoff ended just after 8pm, with several people filing outside.
A TV cameraman was pushed, and the group briefly chanted and clapped in an alleyway, with police officers taking their details before moving them on.
“All adults who attended will be issued with a A$5,452 [US$4,014] fine. A number of children who were present will not be fined,” a Victoria Police spokesman said in a statement. “Investigators believe a number of other people were present and are yet to be spoken to by police. Investigators are working to identify them.”
Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said that everyone needs to be united in stopping the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
“Everybody empathizes there are special occasions, and religious occasions and times that we want to be together with others. All of us feel that way, but it is just not fair that some members of the community feel that they can flout the rules and get away with it,” she told Nine Network TV yesterday.
Victoria Police last month handed out more than A$300,000 in fines to the hosts and guests of an illegal engagement party at Caulfield North. It was hosted by a prominent Jewish family.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that he recognized Rosh Hashanah, the two-day Jewish New Year festival, as a significant time for the community.
“But we all have to be safe in everything we do, regardless of what might motivate us,” he said on Tuesday.
