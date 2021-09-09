COVID-19: Philippines defers easing, keeps curbs on Metro Manila

Bloomberg





Philippine authorities have deferred easing restrictions on public movement in the national capital region, keeping the current curbs potentially until Wednesday next week, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Metro Manila, an area that accounts for about one-third of the Philippine economy, is to remain under the second-toughest restrictions on movement — “modified enhanced community quarantine,” Roque said in a statement.

Restaurants are limited to takeaway and delivery business, and beauty salons and spas are to remain shut, he said.

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment stands near the triage area of Santa Ana Hospital in Manila yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The restrictions are to remain in place until Wednesday next week, or sooner if a pilot program that features targeted lockdowns in specific hotspots gets under way before then, the statement said.

The economic impact of a week of the second-strictest movement restrictions in the national capital region and nearby areas is 74 billion pesos (US$1.48 billion), Philippine Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Karl Chua (蔡榮富) told lawmakers yesterday.

GDP would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year or early in 2023, Chua said.

The announcement is a retreat from a planned loosening of restrictions and a shift to targeted lockdowns in the capital region, which was supposed to start yesterday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have been increasing to near record highs, bringing the total yesterday to 2,121,308.

Strict lockdowns have destroyed jobs and damped consumption.

The government last month cut the economic growth outlook for this year after tighter restrictions, including in the national capital region, were imposed due to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.