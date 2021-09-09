COVID-19: NZ rethinking plans to reopen borders

DELTA OUTBREAK: Despite a fifth day of falling cases, plans to reopen the borders next year would be changed to grading countries by vaccination and case numbers

The Guardian, WELLINGTON





New Zealand’s plans to reopen its borders to the world early next year would have to undergo a complete reworking, the government said, as the country races to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The nation yesterday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number in the outbreak to 855.

It was the fifth day in a row that case numbers have been below 21, in an encouraging sign that the country is on its way to stamping out the virus, but how the COVID-19 got into the community in the first place remains a mystery.

People queue up for takeaway food as a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is eased in Wellington on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

All of the new cases were in Auckland, which remains on level 4 lockdown until next week, and all but two were epidemiologically linked to existing cases. There were 25 unlinked cases in total. Three-quarters of the recorded cases were in isolation throughout the period they were infected.

The rest of the country was on level 2 alert, although some restrictions remained on gathering size and using masks in some public places.

The likelihood of New Zealand reopening its borders to the world any time soon is looking less promising. The country has had strict border measures in place since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins on Tuesday night told parliament that the government’s reopening plan, unveiled just days before the outbreak, would have to be completely reworked.

Part of that strategy included risk-profiling of other countries, so places with high rates of vaccination and low levels of COVID-19 could be treated differently to places where the virus was rampant.

“We were looking at a situation where you could stratify countries based on risk, and I think in the Delta environment, we actually have to consider whether, in fact, that’s an appropriate thing to do, recognizing that all countries, all people coming into the country at this point, have a degree of risk associated with them,” Hipkins said.

At a media briefing yesterday, Hipkins added that talks of a Trans-Tasman bubble were ongoing, but that it would be a while before the bubble could resume.

Of the total cases in New Zealand, 215 people had recovered from the virus. There were 37 people in hospital, with six people in intensive care and four on ventilators.

Most of the 855 people in the outbreak had not had a vaccine, while 115 people have had one dose and 38 were fully vaccinated.

As of yesterday, more than 38,000 close contacts had been identified, 87 percent of who have had at least one test.

There were more than 72,800 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses given out to 4,032,710. More than 60 percent of the eligible population (12 years and older) have now had their first dose, with one-third of that population fully vaccinated.

Hipkins yesterday said that a significant investigation into the Crowne Plaza, a managed isolation quarantine facility in Auckland, shed no light on how the virus was transmitted into the community.

The first community case was epidemiologically linked to a traveler who had recently returned to New Zealand from Sydney, and who stayed at the facility.

An atrium in the hotel and a public walkway were narrowed down as possible sites of transmission, but Hipkins said the “exact chain” had not been established.

Audits showed that ventilation at the Crowne Plaza met the relevant infection prevention and control standards and there was a less than 1 percent chance that it came via someone standing in the lobby.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Ministry of Health confirmed 29 staff at Middlemore Hospital were close contacts of a COVID-19 case and have been stood down for 14 days, after a person who tested positive for the virus visited the emergency department on Saturday with abdominal pain.

Four wards were closed to any new admissions and all patients were being managed under strict infection and prevention control measures.

The man denied having knowledge of being in contact with the virus or being in a location of interest, and did not have any other symptoms.

The three patients who initially shared a room with the case are now in isolation. One has been discharged to a managed isolation facility and the other two are to stay in isolation rooms at the hospital as they continue receiving treatment.