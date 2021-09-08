World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH AFRICA

New variant’s spread slows

Local scientists said that a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, with a concerning number of mutations, spread at a slower rate last month than in July. The C.1.2 variant accounted for just 1.5 percent of all virus samples sequenced in the country last month compared with 2.2 percent in July, the Network for Genomic Surveillance South Africa said. The variant, first identified in the nation, has been found in a number of countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, Portugal, New Zealand and Switzerland. The slowing of the spread of the variant could indicate that it is unlikely to become dominant in the manner that previous mutations, such as the Beta and Delta variants, have become.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czechs funds border wall

The nation has become the first EU member state to contribute funds for Lithuania to build a barrier along its border with Belarus amid a surge in migration and upcoming Russian-led military exercises. The donation of 13.5 million korunas (US$632,030) comes at a time when Lithuania is lobbying the EU to finance the 3m-high, 500km fence at a cost of about US$180 million. The EU has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of flying in migrants from the Middle East and sending them to the EU in retaliation for sanctions imposed on his country over human rights abuses. “It stands to reason that we need to better protect the EU’s external borders and we should fully support those member states, including Lithuania, which are ready to do their job and protect the external border,” Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakub Kulhanek said in Vilnius yesterday. “Lukashenko’s brazen actions call for additional sanctions against the Belarussian regime.”

MEXICO

Columbus to be replaced

A statue of Christopher Columbus in the heart of Mexico City is to be replaced by one of an indigenous woman, authorities said on Monday, days before the nation’s 200th independence anniversary. The figure of the Italian navigator, which was removed from Reforma Avenue last year as protesters vowed to topple it, will be moved to “a safe, dignified” place, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said. It will be replaced by a sculpture of an indigenous Olmec woman made by the Mexican artist Pedro Reyes, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said. “It is precisely indigenous women who have perhaps had the greatest burden in the history of Mexico and to whom the least recognition has been given,” she said.

UNITED STATES

‘The Wire’ actor dies at 54

Actor Michael K Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on The Wire created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died on Monday. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the New York City Police Department said. Little, a “stick-up boy” based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of The Wire, the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is re-watched constantly in streaming. The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, and in the films 12 Years a Slave and Assassin’s Creed.