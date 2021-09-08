HK’s Tianamen vigil organizer defies probe

AFP, HONG KONG





The pro-democracy group behind Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigils yesterday set up a showdown with authorities, as they defied a police deadline to cooperate with a “national security” investigation into their activities.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China organized three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

It is now being investigated under a powerful National Security Law that China imposed on Hong Kong to stamp out dissent after huge democracy protests broke out two years ago.

Chow Han-tung, left, one of the vice chairs of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and other alliance members deliver a letter to the police to reject their information request at the police headquarters in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AP

Last month, police ordered the group to hand over financial and operational details, accusing it of working as a “foreign agent.”

The request included the personal details of all members since its founding in 1989, all meeting minutes, financial records and any exchanges with other non-governmental organizations advocating democracy and human rights in China.

Yesterday, the deadline for the request, members of the alliance handed a letter explaining their refusal to cooperate.

“We are going to respond, to say that we feel you have no legal grounds for your demands, so we are just going to ignore you,” Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤), one of the alliance’s vice chairs, told reporters on her way to the police station.

Tsui Hon-kwong (徐漢光), one of the alliance’s directors, also filed a judicial review in the courts, arguing that the police request for information was illegal.

“The Commissioner ... provides no explanation on why he reasonably believes that the Alliance is a foreign agent, thus hampering the Alliance from making any concrete rebuttal or clarification,” Tsui said in his application. “This offends the rules of natural justice.”

Hong Kong authorities had previously warned that alliance leaders faced jail or fines if they refused to cooperate with their probe.

“To avoid bearing the legal risk, the organization concerned should immediately turn back before it is too late,” the Hong Kong Security Bureau said on Monday.

China is remolding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image. Dozens of democracy figures have been arrested and an official campaign has been launched to purge the territory of anyone deemed “unpatriotic.”

The alliance was once one of the most visible symbols of Hong Kong’s political plurality.

Each June 4 it organized large candlelight vigils in Victoria Park that were routinely attended by tens of thousands of residents, the crowds swelling in recent years as anger over how Beijing was running the territory intensified.

Slogans at the vigils often called for democracy in China and an end to one-party rule. Tolerance for such political defiance has since ended.

The last two Tiananmen vigils were banned by the police and earlier this year, Hong Kong officials shuttered a museum operated by the alliance.